LAGOS – Nigeria’s business capital Lagos will ban commercial motorcycles from many areas of the city, citing congestion and safety, authorities said Monday, an action that could change the ride for thousands and threaten the beginnings of a salute.

The Lagos state government announced on Twitter that it will ban motorcycles, commonly known as okadas, from operating in much of Lagos because of what it described as their “chaos and disorder” and “frightening figures” fatal accidents.

Companies like Max.ng, Oride and Gokada have aimed to capitalize on the busy streets of Lagos and the city-gathering population to expand their operations.

The ban cites a 2018 law to ban okadas and small three-wheeled vehicles known as cakes from February 1. the port is also located Ikeja, which is home to the international airport.

Chinedu Azodoh, founder of Max.ng, is hopeful the ban would not apply to them as their bicycles are over the size of the 200-cubic-meter engine specifically prohibited by law.

“From what we have seen today, we do not think the ban affects our business,” Azodoh said.

But Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the ban would affect all passenger companies and only courier companies would be excluded.

“They have been found to have become part of the problem they posed to solve,” he told the motorcycle trading companies.

Max.ng, which also operates in Kano, Ibadan and Akure in Nigeria, had an investment round last year that raised more than $ 5m.

Startup Gokada also raised $ 5 million last year for its operations in Lagos. Founder Fahim Saleh said that while their bikes are also over 200cc, he was not sure of the impact of the ban on them.

“It is disappointing,” he said, adding that they would seek to expand its courier operations and logistics services. “We do not know how it will be implemented.”

ORide, part of OPay, in which the Norwegian software company Opera Ltd has a equity interest, also offers ride-hailing motorcycles in Lagos. Reuters could not immediately be reached for comment.

In June, Gokada told Reuters there are about 8 million okada drivers operating across Nigeria.

(1 $ = 305.9500 naira) (Reporting by Libby George; Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Grant McCool, William Maclean)

