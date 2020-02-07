advertisement

Work on a level crossing on a busy South Derbyshire road will mean that motorists will have to use a diversion of up to nine miles.

Station Road in Hatton will be closed to all vehicles for a weekend in February and then five days in March.

advertisement

The road will be closed around the crossing while construction work on a new barrier system and a crossing at the old Tutbury and Hatton station is underway.

The road is a busy route for drivers heading to Burton and the A50. The section around the crossing will be closed between 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 and 6 a.m. on Monday, February 24.

It will also be closed from 8 p.m. on Wednesday March 11 and 6:30 a.m. on Monday March 16.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the level crossing during the two closings.

Motorists will have to take a long detour while the work, carried out by Network Rail and the Derbyshire County Council, takes place.

Drivers from Marston Old Lane to nearby Marston Lane usually have a journey of less than a mile, but during closure it will be 9.4 miles as they will have to go through Tutbury, Fauld, Coton in the Clay and Scropton .

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

South Derbyshire District Councilor Andy Roberts said: “I would like to apologize on behalf of Derbyshire Highways, Network Rail and myself in advance for any inconvenience caused by this significant and necessary upgrade / renewal of the crossing, which will be safer and better. For the environment.

“Thank you very much for your understanding.”

The official detour route will be via the A511 to Foston, on the A50, A38, A5121 for Burton and back on the A511 to Tutbury and vice versa.

Although the road is closed, Derbyshire County Council has declared that, as far as possible, access will be maintained along the length of the affected road.

The road will reopen at the end of the work, which may be sooner than expected, according to the council.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said the work will have no impact on rail services.

Official diversion route:

Head south on A511 Station Road towards Jinny Close and continue to follow A511

At the roundabout, take the first exit and continue on A511

At the roundabout, take the second exit onto A511 Burton Road

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto A5121 Derby Road

At the roundabout, take the second exit and continue on A5121 Derby Road

Merge onto Derby Road A38 via the access road on M1 / ​​A50 / Derby and continue to follow A38

Slight left onto the A50 and continue on M1south / Uttoxeter / Stoke / Nottingham

At Toyota Island, exit on the A38 ramp towards Birmingham / Burton

Merge onto Burton Road / A38

Turn left toward The Castle Way / A5132

Turn right onto The Castle Way / A5132 Continue to follow A5132

Turn right on Carriers Road

Turn left on Burton Road / A38

Slight left onto A50 onto the slip road for M1 South / Uttoxeter / Stoke-on-Trent / Nottingham

At Toyota Island, exit on the A50 ramp to Uttoxeter / Stoke-on-Trent

Join Derby Southern Bypass / A50

At exit 5, take exit A516 towards Derby

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto Derby Road / A516

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A50 access road towards M1 / ​​Nottingham / East Midlands Airport

Join Derby Southern Bypass / A50

At junction 4, exit towards M1 North / Birmingham / Derby (West) / Burton / A38

At Toyota Island, exit on the A50 ramp to Uttoxeter / Stoke-on-Trent

Merge onto Derby Southern Bypass / A50 Continue to follow A50

Take the A511 exit toward Burton

Continue on Foston Interchange

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Foston Interchange / A511

At the roundabout, take the third exit and continue on Foston Interchange / A511

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Uttoxeter Rd / A511

.

advertisement