New research suggests that British arable farming could be wiped out if climate change leads to the collapse of a vital pattern of ocean currents.

The study, produced by the University of Exeter and published in the journal Nature Food, examined the impact of Meridional Oversurning Circulation (AMOC) on British agriculture and the impact that its loss would have on the sector .

Scientists have stated that AMOC currents bring heat from the tropics, making Britain warmer and wetter than it would otherwise be.

They claim that the collapse of these currents, due to climate change, would cause “widespread cessation of arable farming” across Britain, mainly due to the decrease in precipitation.

“If AMOC collapses, we would expect to see much more dramatic changes than is currently expected due to climate change,” said Dr. Paul Ritchie of the University of Exeter.

“Such a collapse would cancel the effects of warming, creating an average temperature drop of 3.4 ° C and leading to a substantial reduction in precipitation (-123 mm during the growing season).

“These changes, especially drying, could make most of the land unsuitable for agriculture.”

Although the study is looking at the worst case – a “quick and early” collapse of the AMOC – the researchers say the current has weakened by about 15% in the past 50 years.

Professor Ian Bateman, of the University’s Land, Environment, Economics and Policy Institute, warned that the loss of AMOC could cause total British farmland to drop 32% to 7% – and the value of farmland drop in production in the sector.

He said: “In this scenario, we estimate a decrease of £ 346 million a year, a reduction of more than 10% in the net worth of British agriculture.”

