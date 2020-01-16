advertisement

Crocs heralds 2020 with a plan: a trend-oriented new product, a revised A-List ambassador list and a fresh, inclusive marketing campaign.

The company’s executives are optimistic about the potential, because Terence Reilly, Crocs’ chief marketing officer, calls the new Brooklyn Wedge of the label “THE Shoe of 2020” top sponsor.

While the brand has increasingly focused on its Classic Clog in recent years, it has diversified its range with the aim of targeting the Gen Z fan base. Spring brings new, trendy colors to the silhouette, including mint, melon, pink and electric yellow. The classic version of the classic slip slides, the Classic Slides, has also been given the neon treatment.

advertisement

connected

Crocs Classic foils

CREDIT: Crocs

In addition, Crocs will offer its rubberized charms from Jibbitz in new variations – at an affordable price of $ 3.99 each, based on the personalization trend that fashion brands have adopted in recent years. The Colorado-based company also offers clog, pacer and women’s stretch sandals with its LiteRide comfort technology.

Crocs LiteRide Clog

CREDIT: Crocs

For 2020, the brand has added Chinese actress Yang Mi and Indian actress producer Priyanka Chopra to its program. American actress Zooey Deschanel, Korean actress and Gugudan Girl band member Kim Sejeong and Japanese actress model Suzu Hirose are back.

Yang Mi in classic clogs.

CREDIT: Crocs

Priyanka Chopra wears Crocs Classic Slides.

CREDIT: Crocs

However, Crocs’ marketing efforts for 2020 will go beyond the ambassadors. The brand continues its “Come As You Are” campaign with a twist: it will use its “One-Of-A-Kinds” cast, which represents a group that is different in age, background, conviction, orientation and ability different.

“The fourth edition of the Come As You Are campaign is a proclamation for our fans: it’s time to get up and stand out,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs’ chief marketing officer. “Our new line of global brand ambassadors and one-of-a-kind ambassadors offers the perfect blend of star power and authentic representation to make CrocNation feel empowered and encouraged to know who they are.”

Crocs’ unique ambassadors.

CREDIT: Crocs

Want more?

From Luke Combs to Post Malone, Crocs Collabs 2019 took center stage

Zendaya, Travis Scott & Luke are combing the best Buzziest Celebrity Partnerships of 2019

Post Malone’s latest Crocs Collab is sold out in just a few minutes

advertisement