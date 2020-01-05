advertisement

ZAGREB – Croatia is voting Sunday to elect a new president in a race between candidates from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and the main opposition Social Democrats.

In the first round two weeks ago, Social Democrats candidate and former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic defeated 11 other candidates to come first with 29.6% of the vote. He finished ahead of incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of HDZ with 26.7%.

The president’s role is largely ceremonial in Croatia. The head of state cannot veto laws, but there is a saying in matters of foreign policy, defense and security.

advertisement

Opinion polls and analysts suggest the race will be tight, though some give Grabar-Kitarovic a slight edge.

“I believe (Grabar-Kitarovic) has somewhat greater chances as the Croatian electorate is generally a little inclined to the right. In any case, these elections are kind of a preliminary stage for parliamentary elections later this year,” the analyst said. political Zarko Puhovski.

Croatia, which assumed the six-month rotating EU presidency on January 1st, is set to hold the next parliamentary elections in the fall.

Ballots close at 1800 GMT and first preliminary results will be announced at 1900 GMT.

The State Election Commission said turnout had reached 19% by 1030 GMT.

Milanovic, who was prime minister from 2011 to 2015, ran his election campaign with promises that he would fight corruption that he said had intensified since he left power and the Conservatives took over.

(Reporting by Editing Igor Ilic by Raissa Kasolowsky)

advertisement