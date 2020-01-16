advertisement

We’re not even a full month into the New Year, but it already looks like the first worst movie of the year has emerged.

Critics for “ Dolittle ” have landed online, and overall it is universally examined in a way that Robert Downey Jr. has not seen in years. ‘Dolittle’ opens in the United States tomorrow with a score of 13% Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 30% on Metacritic. Dig a little deeper, however, and the criticism is even more dire.

Vulture’s magazine describes it as “anti-cinema” and “somehow both frantic and lifeless”. The review also mentions last minute covers, which are never, as always, a good sign. The Associated Press review was not much better, decrying “increasingly weak jokes, which result in a scene revolving around the flatulence of a dragon”. The AV Club review was not much better, and hit the humor hard, saying it “felt the punches after the fact aroused by the negative comments from the test audience” and comes with “a confusing, sweaty and zigzag approach to storytelling, which takes away bothersome details and makes lame jokes with a sense of equal hopelessness.

However, everything gets worse when you learn that “Dolittle” apparently had a huge production budget of $ 175 million and who knows what else for marketing. On top of that, this is Robert Downey Jr’s first major film following his exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Does this mean a difficult future for his career? Probably not, but nonetheless, it’s a bad look right out of the door.

‘Dolittle’ hits theaters in Ireland on February 7.

