Many of the Critics Choice Awards winners are likely to repeat themselves at the Oscars, especially the four actors.

The Critics Choice Awards always come close to Oscar nominations. It was 12 hours earlier this year. This starry award ceremony, held in a cool hanger at Santa Monica Airport, adds extra shine to those entering the final stages of the Oscar season. Academy members begin voting on January 30. Final voting will take place on February 4, five days before the earliest Oscar show on February 9.

Since the Critics Choice Association for Film and Television is the largest critic organization in North America (400 television, radio and online critics), its awards are a more accurate predictor of Oscar nominations than those of other critic groups. Winnings also often match up, unless the CCAs aim to draw. There were several Sunday nights, including Best Director, shared by Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”, which was also recognized as the best foreign language film.

Last year the CCAs “Roma” gave the same three victories as the Oscars, plus “Best Film”, which the Academy awarded for “Green Book”. The best actress went to Lady Gaga and Glenn Close while the academy for “Favorite Star Olivia Colman. Christian Bale won for” Vice “, the academy went with globe winner Rami Malek for” Bohemian Rhapsody. “Mahershala Ali and Regina King repeated their support victories at the Oscars for “Green Book” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”.

Netflix’s “The Irishman” led all films this year with 14 nominations, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony) with 12 nominations, “Little Women” (Sony) with nine nominations, “1917” (Universal). and “Marriage Story” (Netflix) with eight, and “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight), “Joker” (Warner Bros.) and “Parasite” (Neon) with seven each.

Critics Choice’s final record wins: Netflix is ​​nine in both film and series. Her films won four: “The Irishman” won only one prize for the Best Acting Ensemble, which made the participants Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel feel a little bit better. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” scored a win for supporting actress Laura Dern, who could receive the award for this film. And “Dolemite Is My Name” was also a bit loved when Eddie Murphy took the CCA Life Achievement tribute and returned to the stage to do Best Comedy. Ruth E. Carter also won for Costume Design and landed a nomination on Monday.

Sony had five film wins. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” landed four, including “Best Film”, “Original Screenplay”, “Production Design” and “Supporting Actor Brad Pitt”, who was not a show. At the end of the night, Quentin Tarantino, winner of the best picture, called to Keitel for trusting him in his first feature film, Reservoir Dogs. When Greta Gerwig posted a win for the adapted script for Sony’s “Little Women” – which was not the case. On television, she ran to the “Marriage Story” table to hug her partner Noah Baumbach, who had just lost the original script to Tarantino ,

Stoic Adam Driver sat through the entire show after losing the best actor to Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix earlier in the night: the two are in a close race for the Oscar. All four winners of the Critics Choice series were able to receive the Oscar ceremony on February 9: Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Pitt and Dern, who applauded their fellow actors, and Nicole Kidman, the nominee for “Big Little Lies”. After greeting her rival Dern, Jennifer Lopez received a nice mention from the “Fleabag” comedy series and actress winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who said she inspired her for the series.

“Joker” also collected the best points for world champion Hildur Guðnadóttir, which could also happen at the Oscars.

Universal won three for “1917,” including the joint director’s award for Mendes, Roger Deakins for cinematography (which could repeat itself on Oscar night), and an unexpected award for editor Lee Smith, who seamlessly stitched the film’s long shots together. “1917” is gaining momentum after the Golden Globes have won and the box office has grown significantly lately.

It’s hard to say that CCAs will have a big impact on the Oscars after Monday’s nominations are announced.

