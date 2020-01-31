advertisement

Criticism of the Cameron Crazies has become a tradition that is almost as sacred to Duke fans as it is to K-Ville itself. Last week, an annual exercise that normally falls under the radar was brought into the spotlight.

First, there was a letter to the editor in The Chronicle criticizing student visits to Miami. This in itself was nothing new: it is a seemingly annual tradition for Crazies alumni to find a reason to criticize the current group. However, this was followed by the strange sequence of events that coached K to scold the student division in the middle of the game against Pittsburgh, then to personally apologize to them for the misunderstanding the next day.

Now I firmly believe that no one was wrong when it came to the actions during the game in Pittsburgh. The Crazies’ singing was harmless in itself and probably intended as a compliment to the former Blue Devil Jeff Capel (a similar “sit with us” singing is usually aimed at star recruits). Coach K’s reaction to what he perceived as a mockery of Capel is understandable, albeit extreme: if the Crazies had actually mocked Capel, the taste would have been very poor and would have to be stopped.

advertisement

However, the fact remains that this was not the case. And now the annual criticism is reaching its next stage: overreaction.

In his post-game press conference (after the incident, but before his full apology) Coach K’s first reaction was to put the madman on the shoulder more. His suggestion? “Let’s think of another cheer – like” Defense! “.

This is not the first time Coach K has called on the Crazies to defuse the situation. As The Chronicle reported, he warned the student section last year because it was a historically poor performance by N.C. State highlighted that the Wolfpack scored 24 points in an entire game. During my time in Durham, I wrote an email that supposedly was sent by line monitors on behalf of Coach K and asked the students to be “nobler” in their cheers.

But here’s the thing: we can’t have it both ways.

We can’t expect the Cameron Crazies to be the loudest, loudest, and most visited student group in the country as we limit their vocal repertoire to minor changes to “Let’s Go Duke!” We can’t wait to give the Blue Devils the best home advantage in the country, largely as a result of getting under the skin of the opposition, but also being polite and respectful. In short, we can’t expect them to be the “Cameron Crazies” without making them a little “crazy”.

Now there are clearly lines that should not be crossed. Best regards to teams and not to individual players: There is a reason why the “Not Our Rivals!” – singing against Maryland was so popular. It is also tastier to target the adult coaching teams than the young men who play (the beloved “Sweat, Gary, sweat!” Song against the Terrapins is a great example). And the battles of a single player on the pitch are undoubtedly a fair game, otherwise the “Airball!” – Singing has long fallen out of favor.

Well, I’m not claiming to have an answer anywhere about where that “line” is, and I think that’s the point. The Cameron Crazies evolve over time, just like our opinion on the right etiquette in the student section. Remember the Crazies once sang “Sean May Eats Babies!” In a game against UNC and Marylands Grievous Vasquez sang in Spanish. Both songs may have raised their eyebrows in 2020, but have not attracted much attention at the moment.

It’s time to calm down the annual tradition of spanking the current Cameron Crazies crop. There will always be games that are not as well attended as the fans sitting on their sofas at home, but I doubt that an alumnus really believes that every game during its time in Durham, no matter how bad or against like one below average opponents had packed the student department like sardines. Likewise, it’s time to drive the Crazies crazy and give them scope to find the innovative chants that get the opponent out of the game.

Above all, we have to remember that it should be fun to take part in these games as a student. And if our criticism doesn’t recognize this, they can be left at the Cameron door.

advertisement