Sundance: In search of the vanity of the rock star’s plight, the singer-songwriters have made a crazy, unpredictable fool who turns him on.

Around 40 years after “This is Spinal Tap”, the prospect of further ridicule about self-responsible rock stars may not sound as appealing. Fortunately, “The Nowhere Inn” goes beyond the call of duty with a mesmerizing, socio-economic ancestry into the madness of modern glory. This unclassifiable story of singer-songwriter St. Vincent and BFF Carrie Brownstein works overtime to reinvent itself at every stage and to illustrate her Outré point in a funny (if sometimes startling) way.

On the surface, The Nowhere Inn is all about St. Vincent’s road trip as she tries to reconcile her stage personality with her more established identity than Annie Clark. It is a journey that is absurd and scary, ridiculous and deep. It’s somewhere between traditional rockumentary tropics and a bunch of crazy adult swim shorts, and plunges into the dead, folk satire of Brownstein’s “Portlandia” before it turns into a psychological thriller worthy of old De Palma. Fans of St. Vincent’s lively rock compositions won’t find much new information about their personality, but the film is still a welcome addition to their artistic work.

While “The Nowhere Inn” marks Bill Benz’s directorial debut (his previous credits include “Portlandia” and – surprisingly, some adult swim specials), it is clearly the co-authors Clark and Brownstein, no matter how little of it comes from real life. In the opening chapter of the film, expectations of a failed project are set, and then the deep bond between the couple (and the former couple) is examined while Brownstein makes a film about their buddy on the street.

At this point, an opening prologue had already raised expectations for something stranger: Clark drives through the desert in a limousine, reads Maggie Nelson’s collection of cultural writings “The Art of Cruelty” and competes against a driver who has never heard of her. “I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” she sighs before letting her lie in the dust, providing an overly comfortable metaphor for … what exactly? The alienation of the street? Clark’s disappointment with the luxury bubble that protects her artistic identity and exposes her deeper self to the elements? “The Nowhere Inn” leaves it all open and plants seeds for the foreign circumstances.

As part of a traditional behind-the-scenes documentary, Brownstein wants to capture Clark’s reality behind the intimidating shadow she casts on stage. As the first passage flutters between St. Vincent’s explosive performances and friends wandering through hotels and backstage cracks, Clark becomes frustrated with the boredom of her life. The Nowhere Inn never feels like an authentic documentary, but hovers in this familiar mode so long that the traditional beats level off just in time for the filmmakers to disturb them.

Brownstein, the sleater-Kinney guitarist and “Portlandia” co-creator who is always on the look out for a wink at the camera, is a strong believer in the impossible task of getting Clark to drop her performative instincts. (She loses confidence in her ability to bring the project together and google desperately for “Top 10 Documentaries.” “Let’s protect the fact that you’re normal,” Brownstein says, as the camera reflects the subject wanders. Instead, St. Vincent goes in the opposite direction, and the project goes with it.

When Clark decides to bring St. Vincent’s seductive energy into the project, “The Nowhere Inn” turns into a blurry collection of inspired strangeness, and the vignettes pile up so quickly that Brownstein can’t keep up. Meanwhile, the film remains an ironic meditation on the true talent of St. Vincent, with a handful of musical interludes that are both in tune with the crazy plot and convincing on their own. But at some point they become part of the puzzle: As the project penetrates deeper into an ambiguous space between the intentions of the two writers, it comes as a beautiful, popular interpretation of “Year of the Tiger”, which is performed together with Clark’s make-up family while she grows frustrated documentary filmmakers. The film later comes to a breathtaking sequence in which St. Vincent sings an haunting new theme song behind the stage version of herself and confronts the source of authenticity at the root of her talent.

Or something similar. “The Nowhere Inn” plays quickly and easily with its intentions and again reflects the core of St. Vincent’s appeal (and shares some DNA with Martin Scorsese’s quasi-fictional Bob Dylan documentary “Rolling Thunder Revue” that distorted the facts that of the performer capturing playful mysticism). At the same time, Brownstein’s own riddles creep into the action – her proud father insisted that she complete the project, her artistic wish in contradiction to the reluctant participant – while the film has fun with the clichés of the vain, privileged creator from all directions ,

Sometimes “The Nowhere Inn” is a little too in love with these loose delusions and is sometimes classified as a cheap provocation for fucking with the audience, which would have been better suited for a viral short film (or more), but conjures up film at its best moments a singular vision full of zaniness, but not without purpose.

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact time when St. Vincent takes full control of The Nowhere Inn, but it’s about the same moment she decides with her onscreen friend Dakota Johnson on a hotel bed in lingerie rolling around and forcing a shamed Brownstein to film the whole thing on an iPhone while she asks for an intimacy coordinator – and a choreographed sequence in which she approaches the screaming crowd with the camera directly behind her shoulder behind the stage while Brownstein asks her to become real. St. Vincent turns around, dipped in neon red, a guitar on his shoulder and a satisfied expression on his face. “I love you, baby,” she says, “but I’m married to the street.” That’s the rock star ethos in a nutshell – and the essence of their plight.

It’s amusing enough to get lost in this labyrinthine plot for 91 minutes, even if the curvy existential finale doesn’t justify the trip. Brownstein and Clark have put so much innovation into maintaining the madman’s rhythm. In “The Last Movie”, Dennis Hopper’s brilliant meditation on the hubris of filmmaking (albeit not in keeping with his ambitions), “The Nowhere Inn” finds reality that contracts itself while the storyteller escapes the pressure to relate to it predetermined conditions of history to keep for you.

“The audience doesn’t need me,” she sighs. “I’m just a vessel for your feelings.” Maybe, but “The Nowhere Inn” eventually becomes a vessel for St. Vincent’s slippery personality that only adds to their intrigue. While Clark and Brownstein poked at the neurotic discomfort of revealing the person behind the art, they celebrated just that.

Note: B +

“The Nowhere Inn” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the midnight section. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

