Sundance: The director of “Martha Marcy May Marlene” returns with a slow drama in which every frame benefits from masterful composition.

Sean Durkin’s hypnotizing debut “Martha Marcy May Marlene” may have inappropriate expectations for his long-awaited second album, “The Nest,” as the masterful psychological thriller that put Durkin on the map has much more to offer than the sleek, contained piece that chased it. However, “Martha” casts an unmistakable shadow on “The Nest”, which has the same complex formalism as its predecessor, while moving into a more conventional form. In Durkin’s icy, slow-burning drama, each version benefits from masterful composition. Carrie Coon and Jude Law deliver breathtaking performances that are characterized by mutual outrage, but ultimately it’s not much more than talent that rotates on both sides of the camera.

After the success of “Martha” in 2011, Durkin staged the British mini series “Southcliffe” and “The Nest” in 2013, assembling a two-hour structure of overlapping stories that may have also benefited from the episodic approach. The mid-1980s saga revolves around Rory (Law), an ex-commodity broker who lives with his wife Allison (Coon) and their two children in America to be closer to Allison. When the film begins, Rory is bored of looking for happiness in the U.S. and plans to return to his old company. He persuades his wife to move the family back to his home country of England and to move to an old country estate that they cannot really afford.

As the couple settles in their huge new property, several mini-stories unfold at once: Rory strives to make new profits with his ambivalent boss (a slimy Michael Culkin), while Allison gets into the dreary routine of life on the Farm inserts that it meets very own horse. Her teenage daughter (Oona Roche) befriends some stubborn locals, while her teenage son (Charlie Shotwell) fights with bullies. Meanwhile, the creepy mansion is so cavernous and empty that it’s a miracle that “The Nest” never becomes a ghost story. Instead, it’s Anti-Schitt’s Creek – the story of a man so eager to live a rich lifestyle that he decides to invent it himself, at least until reality begins.

Most of these developments are due to a temporary exchange, as Durkin focuses largely on the complex dynamics of marriage. On the one hand, Rory and Allison seem to have a close relationship, with a fiery intensity that allows Allison to speak to her husband about his shit while accepting his ambition. But it too has its limits, and Rory pushed it long before “The Nest”: the family moved four times within ten years, driven by his pursuit of prosperity, more than the ability to benefit from the stability it had could bring.

It doesn’t take long for it to become clear that the emperor has no clothes because the huge property Rory is buying outside of the city is more expensive than he can afford and his business prospects show no signs of sudden progress. Rory’s hectic trajectory unfolds gradually as the film progresses, while Allison routinely calls on it until their growing frustration gives way to the inevitable breakdown. It’s fun to see Law and Coon exchange barbs, but Durkin’s screenplay is far more snappy than its meticulous production and focus on the extraordinary actors. Until Allison exclaims: “You are a poor child who claims to be rich!” This was clear enough in itself.

Allison struggles with Rory’s relentless drive in part because she gave up her own business career, but chose to let her husband pursue his breadwinner dreams. Durkin is excited about every opportunity to feel the boiling resentment that results from this dynamic. In a remarkable shot, Rory’s boss toasts his returning employee to a clumsy party and calls him “just the right combination of old Brits and new Americans,” while the camera is based on Laws and Coon’s duel statements. His crooked, scheming grin and her distorted ridicule make the film’s bitchy appeal, and it’s hard to make a mistake if such nuanced expressions have the power to embody the most effective subjects in history.

Nevertheless, Durkin often tries to reach beyond the interpersonal dynamics for bigger ideas that he cannot grasp. Rory dreams of running a 24-hour trading company that reflects the emerging global market a year before Gordon Gekko’s “greed is good” speech. Rory may be an early victim of this impulse, but he’s still a pretty hollow embodiment of it. And while he’s walking around an office to come up with his next big plan, Allison goes through a meandering subplot that involves a sick horse and monotonous farm work, while her children’s stories take little more than a few minutes of screen time. It often feels like Durkin is trying to put multiple stories on a much smaller canvas, which causes events to come together properly just to advance the story.

Still, Law and Coon threw themselves into this material with rich, measured curves that come to life in Durkin’s elegant frames. Coon in particular delivers one of her most fascinating performances to date, changing from a supportive housewife to a fiery individualist, and a dance floor sequence in which she works through her anger is practically a short film in itself. Law, meanwhile, exudes the dark, weird possibilities of a man caught between his forced self-confidence and the embarrassing consequences of not making a plan. The drama, set by Richard Reed Perry (Arcade Fire) on a captivating, slow jazz score and composed of masterful long takes with Mátyás Erély, the cameraman of “Son of Saul”, exudes sophistication, even if that Narrative stalled.

Since the film reveals its full intentions, it is impossible not to take into account the roots of the sensitivity of filmmaking in the game. With “Martha Marcy May Marlene” Durkin began to fear a cult that lingered in the memory of his victim. With “The Nest” he applies a similar approach to the family when they deal with the lie that leads them into a cycle of isolation and bitterness. But there are no new glimpses of this puzzle apart from some very nice pictures. But if “The Nest” is an elaborate exercise in style, it at least matches the material. Rory’s obsessions are all superficial and not deep. For better or worse, the film follows him into this void.

Grade B-

“The Nest” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the premieres section. Sales are currently being targeted in the United States.

