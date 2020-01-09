advertisement

The Juventus Striker, Cristiano Ronaldopublished a photo that caused a sensation among his fans. With the message “Morning of work”, the athlete showed himself exercising while holding a weight. In the picture you can see every one of the strong muscles that you have in your body. The release immediately reached more than six million likes.

The player who is said no longer costs what it cost to play for real Madridsaid in the last few days, he wants to bring the Italian team to fame that has never lived off it. There is no doubt that Cristiano Successful because he has always established himself as one of the best footballers in the world.

As for his family life, he continues to give his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, his mother and four children. He had to rent out two of them through a stomach. Everything indicates that his romance with Georgina Reyes is stronger than ever and that is certainly the one who will have another football player’s son in the not too distant future.

advertisement

Previous articleShakira’s cousin boasts of her anatomy, now in Tarzan modeNext articleIs Jennifer Lopez’s rearguard really secured?

Omar Khan has been a writer for two years. He worked in the digital media industry for three years. Its only goal is to deliver some good and valuable content on sparkchronicles.com in a simple, credible way and without exaggeration.

advertisement