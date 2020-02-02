advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties and Matthijs de Ligt put the finishing touches when Juventus defeated Fiorentina 3-0 to confirm his status as the front-runner for the Serie A title.

Ronaldo’s decisive double strike brought the Portuguese 14 goals in the last nine league games and a total of 19 goals in the top Italian season, and made sure that Juventus remained clear on the table after the game this weekend.

Ronaldo was also the first Juventus player since David Trezeguet in 2005 to score in nine consecutive Serie A games. De Ligt’s late header increased misery for Fiorentina.

The win enabled Maurizio Sarris Juventus to bridge the disappointment of the 1-2 loss to Napoli, while Inter and Lazio remained at a distance.

Ronaldo proved deadly in the 40th and 80th minute and always found the same corner.

Gonzalo Higuain had an early shot before Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa checked Wojciech Szczesny from 25 yards, and Miralem Pjanic was denied a penalty after falling in the Fiorentina area.

Fiorentina’s Pol Lirola and Erick Pulgar were thwarted by Szczesny in the middle of the first half, while Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur missed a 30-meter curve from Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Ronaldo wanted a penalty after going into the box, but there didn’t seem to be a foul.

However, Juventus had the right kick when Pjanic’s 22-yard shot hit German Pezzella on the left arm directly in the penalty area.

With the calm certainty of a penalty leader, Ronaldo rolled the ball into the lower left corner.

Juventus wanted another penalty in the middle of the second half when De Ligt’s header hit Patrick Cutrone, but there was nothing to do this time.

But as in the first half, there was another violation at the door.

Bentancur’s web run ended right in the box when Federico Ceccherini obstructed the midfielder and Ronaldo stroked the ball home. Dragowski threw himself in the wrong direction.

De Ligt nodded in third time in substitute Paulo Dybala.

