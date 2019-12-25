advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina enjoy a day at the beach with Santa Claus

The couple decided to spend their Christmas vacation in Dubai

The soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo with his children and Georgina have decided to share a Christmas card full of contrasts on their social networks. It recognized how everyone enjoys a wonderful day on the beach in a swimsuit. The funny thing is that Santa was standing next to them in his traditional red suit. An image that stands out from the typical Christmas stamp we are used to when it is normal to see Santa surrounded by snow and in a colder environment. Without a doubt, a unique moment that the children of Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly enjoyed.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina decided to spend the Christmas holidays with their children in Dubai before they had to return to Italy for professional reasons.

advertisement

Previously, the couple had a completely different environment and a few days ago they exchanged photos with their children, where they could enjoy the snow and sledding in the Alps. After that they have decided to change this destination to go to a much warmer place where they can recover from their last day of vacation before returning to routine and work.

Without a doubt, a trip where you can see the couple’s children Enjoy great family moments by doing various activities with them.

Previous articleFormer Disney star Bella Thorne makes a sensual Caribbean vacation album

David Martin is the lead editor for Spark Chronicles. David worked as a freelance journalist.

advertisement