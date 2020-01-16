advertisement

BEIRUT – Lebanon is on the verge of forming a new government, acting Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday as pressure mounts to present an economic rescue plan to pull the country out of a deep financial crisis.

Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister on October 29 in the face of sweeping protests against the country’s elite, complicating efforts to boost economic recovery.

“Today, I think we have made great progress and we can say that we are on the verge of forming a new government,” Khalil said.

advertisement

Senior political sources said economist Ghazi Wazni was set to be appointed finance minister in the new cabinet. Wazni has served as an adviser to parliament’s finance and budget committee.

He will take on the role amid a crisis that has shattered confidence in the country’s banks and growing concerns about his ability to repay one of the world’s highest debt burdens, with $ 2.5 billion in Eurobonds to be paid. in 2020.

Khalil said decisions on Eurobond maturities should come as part of a “comprehensive plan” presented by the new government.

Debt problems in Lebanon jumped into focus again this week after reports emerged of an offer by the central bank governor to try and delay some of this year’s repayments, a move that could be a selective default.

Last month, Hassan Diab, a former little-known minister, was appointed Prime Minister to form a new government after failing to forge an agreement on the return of Hariri, an ally of the Arab states of the West and the Gulf.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between Diab and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, Khalil said the new cabinet would consist of 18 specialized ministers.

Protesters blaming the country’s elite for endemic corruption that has plunged the economy into crisis have demanded that any new government be made up of technocrats.

Lebanon hopes that its new government can adopt swift reforms and persuade donor countries to release previously promised financial support. (Reporting by Ellen Francis, Laila Bassam, and Tom Perry; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Kevin Liffey, William Maclean)

advertisement