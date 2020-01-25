advertisement

Cris Cyborg, blue, defeats featherweight champion Julia Budd, red, of TKO and becomes new champion at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Cris Cyborg, blue, defeats featherweight champion Julia Budd, red, of TKO and becomes new champion at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

INGLEWOOD – Cris Cyborg was unstoppable in her quest for MMA history.

After the UFC decided not to sign their former 145-pound champion again, Cyborg came to Bellator and was the first MMA fighter to win an important title with a fourth round TKO by Julia Budd in the Bellator 238 main event the same division won Saturday night in the forum.

In typical cyborg fashion, she had Budd against the cage and launched an assault of punches and kicks when the champion tried to counter and cover.

The last blow was a direct blow to the body, causing Budd to wince and wither. Referee Michael Beltran stopped the fight at 1:20 in the round.

Cyborg (21-2, 1 NC) fell on his back in disbelief and solemnity after knocking out the only featherweight champion Bellator had ever known. She also joins Eddie Alvarez as the only fighter to win UFC and Bellator titles.

The 34-year-old cyborg fighting in Huntington Beach adds Bellator Gold to her other three championships. She won the first £ 145 titles in Strikeforce (against Gina Carano in 2009) and Invicta FC (against Marloes Coenen in 2013) and the vacant UFC title against Tonya Evinger in 2017.

And like on Saturday evening, all victories went to TKO.

The Brazilian powerhouse was, for once, not the bigger fighter in the cage because she was faced with a real featherweight in the Canadian champion. However, speed was particularly beneficial for Cyborg.

After a tight first round, Cyborg started to control the fight. He threw down Budd (13: 3) twice, but not enough to end the fight. The bell could have saved Budd in the third round, which ended with cyborg in full mount and dropped massive right and left.

For Cyborg, the win was even nicer when she returned to The Forum, where she lost to Amanda Nunes in 51 seconds at UFC 232. The UFC decided not to sign Cyborg again in August. Cyborg signed a contract with Bellator in September, which was touted as the biggest contract for a feamle fighter.

