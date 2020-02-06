advertisement

In Criminal Minds, Season 15, Episode 8, there are a number of important things to keep in mind, and it starts with that – the future is key. JJ and Prentiss have a lot to do to find out what their future holds. Are you staying at BAU? We saw some of it with Prentiss tonight when she could think about getting closer to Mendoza.

In general, these two characters have a lot to think about here. Being part of BAU can be deeply rewarded, but at the same time it is very stressful and dangerous. You are constantly risking your life to help others, and there are threats that you can follow home when you’re done stamping the clock.

In the official Episode 8 of Criminal Minds, Season 15, you can find some details on the next steps:

“Pedigree” – Prentiss and J.J. BAU is facing important decisions to plan its future when it travels to Beaumont, Texas to meet the CBS Television Network on Wednesday, December 12.

This episode is the last episode before we reach the two-part series finale. So let’s imagine that there are a few different things that need to be addressed here to bring us closer to the endgame. Part of that is learning more about Emily and JJ’s future. This also applies to understanding where the Everett Lynch story goes. Michael Mosley will be back sometime during this hour, that’s one thing you should keep in your brain for now. We have to imagine that you will see more of him in the end.

