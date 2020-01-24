advertisement

The sixth episode of Season 15 of Criminal Minds is titled “Date Night”, and that fact is interesting in itself. Without even thinking about it for a minute, that’s the photo above. What on earth is Spencer Reid doing? Is he putting on a dance number for a Criminal Minds musical? Probably not, but this is a completely random picture for a show that messed up a lot in the last season.

At the bottom of episode 6 of Criminal Minds, season 15, there can be at least a little hint of what’s going on here:

“Date Night” – After a father and daughter have been kidnapped, a former enemy of BAU returns with very specific demands on Dr. 5 (9: 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rachel Leigh Cook returns as Maxine.

Whatever Reid is up to here, it is probably related to the former enemy’s demands – he may have to put these roller skates on to make sure nothing happens to the father and daughter who are kidnapped. We just hope that Maxine isn’t one of the people kidnapped along the way. It’s nice to see her again and that this story doesn’t end for Spencer – she’s one of the few people who allow him to think about something other than work, and that’s good for him as a person. It was also nice to see how JJ helped him get happy after everything the two had gone through together.

This episode will also kick off the second half of this last season for those wondering. There is no indication that Everett Lynch will be back for this hour, but he will likely publish a certain story soon. (Michael Mosley, who plays the character, is not included in the guest cast.)

