We had heard in the sixth episode of Season 15 of Criminal Minds that an “old enemy” of Spencer Reid would come back in some way. We were hoping it would be Cat Adams, but we’re getting more confirmation of just that. While there is no confirmation in the brief glances that Aubrey Plaza is returning, the signs indicate that she is very much involved in what is going to happen in the future.

The first name that appears in the two videos below is Susan – from there we finally learn that this woman is not only tied to a cold case from the past, but is also the mother of Cat Adams. What are we building on here? The simple answer is a pretty big problem for some important characters on this show. If Cat has a connection to a case and may even have cared for an affected person (there is another name mentioned outside of Susan here), it may mean that BAU needs to communicate with her to solve the problem , Because Spencer has a connection with her, it could mean that he visits her.

We don’t think we have to express too much here why that will be a problem. Doesn’t Spencer deserve a degree of peace to begin with? Is that too much? This is part of the equation, while the other part is that all of this could be an expensive setup. We know what Cat can do big plans and outwit Reid in a cat-and-mouse game.

The other thing we know in this episode is that we’ll see more of Maxine, Spencer’s potential new love interest. Let us tell the world of the criminal minds that they are innocent and not involved in a top secret evil conspiracy.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsnFiXN3-Ko (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQpORALf6-8 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW_5K5cRUh0 (/ embed)

