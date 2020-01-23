advertisement

Criminal Minds Season 15, Episode 5 is titled “Ghost”, but we don’t think ghosts will fly around. However, there may be a strong presence of the dead in this episode as we see BAU trying to find out what is happening to a serial killer in Illinois. It’s the kind of threat that could put the entire team at risk.

Would you like to know a few details now about where this story will lead? Then check out the full roundup of Season 15 of Criminal Minds, Episode 5:

“Ghost” – After a series of deadly shootings, the BAU team travels to Des Plaines, Illinois to investigate what appears to be a copycat serial killer. Your efforts will get out of hand when members of BAU are addressed on CRIMINAL MINDS on Wednesday, January 29 (9:00 AM-10:00PM, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

On the surface, it’s true that it feels a lot like your typical UnSub-of-the-Week story Criminal Minds has witnessed for so many years. Is there still a chance that there is something more below the surface? Sure, with the simplest explanation that this could be a chance to bring Everett Lynch history back. We know that there is a lot more going on with this character, although there is no guarantee that we will still have a chance to see him.

It also remains to be seen whether some other parts of today’s “Saturday” will play a role in the future – including Reid’s new potential love interest in Maxine.

Similar news – Find out more about criminal minds and some of the upcoming developments now

