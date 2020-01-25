advertisement

Criminal Minds, season 15, episode 5, will air on CBS this Wednesday. If you want to crack a smile, you have it at first glance.

This preview gives us an idea of ​​some kind of competition that was going on between Luke Alvez and Matt Simmons – one that makes Alvez stand out for the recording. Simmons defeated him and Luke tries to justify it by saying that he worked. In the meantime, Matt was away from work for a while after the birth of his newest baby.

For more video crime news, Check out the latest information on this past episode below! If you have done this, you should definitely do so subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our Criminal Minds playlist.

advertisement

The humor that comes from Alvez’s reasoning comes from Reid, who got the idea that Luke was somehow more exhausted than a newborn guy and a number of other children. This is the version of Reid that we love the most. She has some social awkwardness, but also a lot of knowledge about science and research. After hearing that he lists so much statistical data, Luke really can’t do anything other than sit there and hear a lot about it. It’s a fun moment, but we know there will be serious times.

Regardless of the situation in which Luke and Matt are facing each other, you know that in the wake of Wednesday, the two characters are in danger. A serial killer is one of the lots with some copycat tendencies – we don’t know what they plan for these two characters, but we are undoubtedly worried about both in advance.

Similar news – Be sure to get more Criminal Minds news!

What do you think about Criminal Minds Season 15, Episode 5?

Are you curious how much Alvez and Simmons are together in this episode? Share this in the comments now, and be sure to get more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_V38qIIO6g (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWlr1YrGziM (/ embed)

advertisement