Just in case it isn’t already clear that Criminal Minds Season 15 is trying to raise some of the stakes, we’ve got the below for you!

If you look around, you can get a better idea of ​​what is coming … and the danger some of our characters are facing. We knew before this episode (titled “Ghost”) that we were going to see some kind of super dangerous copycat serial killer. What we didn’t realize is that Simmons and Alvez will be kidnapped at some point.

We don’t have to tell you how bad it is. These are two of BAU’s strongest sales representatives and people who tend to get out of every situation. Now they’ll need everyone else to find them and make sure they’re okay. There are some other personal concerns here too – Simmons is a new father, and although we haven’t heard much about Luke’s personal life this season, we have to think that he has a lot to do beyond his work. There is a lot riding on this rescue.

We would like to sit here and pretend that this is BAU’s last bailout of the season, but we feel that this is not the case. Finally, by watching this show with all of its various highs and lows over the years, we have gotten better knowledge. We also still know that there are five more episodes after this episode. That means a lot of ways that the tension increases and other characters (possibly Everett Lynch) cause further problems.

