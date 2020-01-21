advertisement

Who is maxine In Criminal Minds, season 15, episode 4, you’ll learn more about them – an hour that feels and looks adorable. This episode entitled “Saturday” is about how some members of BAU are doing outside of work.

When it comes to Spencer Reid, it is clear at first glance that he absolutely wants to get back to work. It is the place where he feels most comfortable, which is why he almost asks JJ to tell him that they need him back at BAU. However, she tells them that the weekend event is a stalking case – not all hands on deck are required.

From here, Spencer’s social light opens up in an interesting way. An accidental encounter with a child (who makes fun of his hair!) Causes him to be approached by Maxine, a woman who first worries that her nephew will speak to an adult man. But after trying to help her avoid a ticket and do a magic trick for the child, it is clear that there is at least some kind of bond there. The child wants Reid to spend more time with them!

What this plot could offer Reid is a chance to show a different side and maybe experience the world through a different lens than he normally does. There is no guarantee that he and Maxine will have a lasting relationship, but this is an opportunity for him to focus on something positive to make a difference. Remember that he carries the weight of his job, his feelings for JJ and also his mother’s diagnosis. He had so much on his plate that it was sometimes difficult for him to concentrate on himself.

