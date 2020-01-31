advertisement

For some time now there has been excitement about Paget Brewster’s possible role in the second season of Blood & Treasure – why not add a little more context to the discussion?

According to a new Deadline report, the Criminal Minds actress will return in season two – meaning that this may not be just a one-episode gig for Paget. It is also one that proves its versatility even more – it has made comedies, dramas and not, it faces a nun! In particular, Sister Lisa is in this role, which is described in the following listing as follows:

Sister Lisa is a resourceful nun in Rome with a sly sense of humor and a good friend of Father Chuck Donnelly (Mark Gagliardi). While on the trail of a riddle, Father Chuck quickly relies on Sister Lisa, knowing that the nuns are the eyes and ears of the church.

We feel that Lisa will definitely not be your typical nun, and that will probably add to the fun of seeing her on board.

Those of you wondering how authentically Blood & Treasure will make your history in Rome valuable should know that Paget will be filming in the city a little later this spring. She confirmed this on social media earlier this week. From a visual point of view, there is simply no way to repeat yourself on site. Sound stages can be great, but the locations only add to the adventure of this show.

Blood & Treasure season 2 is likely to premiere this summer, but before we get closer to that, keep in mind that Criminal Minds has some episodes to watch this season. That includes a double dose of rates airing on Wednesday, including a big one with Emily Pretiss from Paget! You can find out more about this using the link here.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

