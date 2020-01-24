advertisement

This prolific criminal fired a kitchen knife at a security guard on the street in Derby City Council, accusing his ninth offense of using a blade.

The victim was walking along the greenway at 8 a.m. when he was approached by Jamie Woolley.

The 40-year-old man, who has already committed 133 offenses in his name, produced the knife, leaving the victim in shock.

The warden, who recognized Woolley for his dealings with him on city council, called the police who arrived and still found him on the same street and the gun thrown behind a wall.

Then, while on bail for the offense, the accused attacked two security guards, beating one of them, who tried to get him out of the city’s Intu center.

And Woolley himself even admitted in court that his criminal record was “disgusting” and that he would not return to Derby when he is released from his last stretch of prison.

Imprisoning Woolley for 23 months at Derby Crown Court, Justice Robert Egbuna said, “The violence and the guns are tied to you when you choose to carry them.”

“There has been a lot of public talk recently about the dangers of knives and knife crime and on this occasion your behavior was worrying.

“No court likes to send someone to jail, but because of your previous convictions, I have to consider the public.

“But let me make it clear to you, if you keep doing what you have been and are just going to get longer and longer prison terms.”

Prosecutor Mark Knowles said the knife offense took place at 8 a.m. on September 18.

He said the guard was on his way to work when he was approached by Woolley who was on the street.

He said, “There was some sort of verbal argument between the two of them, during which, for no apparent reason, the accused took out a kitchen knife.

“The guard was shocked, he recognized him since he already came to the municipal council and called the police.”

Knowles said police arrived and found the knife on the floor behind a wall, carrying Woolley’s DNA.

He said the second incident occurred on November 15 outside Sports Direct at the Intu Center.

He said that a store employee asked Woolley, without a fixed address, to leave because of his behavior and called security guards to help him.

But when they got there, he kicked one of them and kicked him.

Woolley, who has 44 previous convictions for the 133 offenses, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and two counts of assault.

Knowles said, “This is his ninth offense involving an offensive weapon and he has been sentenced to a variety of decisions, including one in 2012, after being imprisoned for 53 months for theft with a knife.”

Chris Hallas, for Woolley, said that his client was homeless and that the only mitigation he could invoke was his guilty plea and the fact that no one had been seriously injured.

Asked about his record, Woolley said, “I know, it’s disgusting, I’m leaving Derby when I get out of here.”

