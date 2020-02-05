advertisement

A MOTHER may have been too honest with a judge yesterday, after initially not being able to guarantee that she would behave well for 12 months.

Axa Brandi Van Haeren pleaded guilty to a number of thefts and drug offenses before the Southport Magistrates Court.

The court heard that she had stolen $ 2021.60 worth of items from several stores with another woman on April 27.

advertisement

media_cameraA mother may have been too honest with a judge yesterday, after initially not being able to guarantee that she would behave well for 12 months

Magistrate Michelle Dooley asked Van Haeren whether she would agree to a twelve-month $ 800 bond for good behavior for twelve months. The bond means that it cannot commit a crime or risk paying the fine for this period.

Van Haeren replied, “I can try, the whole reason I have these accusations is that I can’t afford the stuff, so I won’t promise you anything, but yes, what can I say?”

She told Ms. Dooley that she was only honest and then agreed to the punishment.

She was sentenced to a six month bond with a good conduct of $ 800 and no conviction was recorded.

Originally published as “I won’t promise you anything”

advertisement