It will air on TG4 tonight and looks great.

With new releases like The Stranger, The Outsider, and Amazon’s new documentary series about Ted Bundy that keep audiences busy, it’s easy to overlook a few other releases that will also be released in February.

The secret on TG4 will surely fascinate the Irish audience as it tells the story of a real double murder in Coleraine.

James Nesbitt plays Colin Howell, a respected dentist and a pillar of the community who, in collaboration with Sunday school teacher Hazel Buchanan (played by Genevieve O’Reilly), became a killer.

Regarding the official synopsis, viewers can expect the following from the first episode:

“Coleraine, Northern Ireland, 1990. Colin Howell (Nesbitt) is a leading member of the Baptist community and an apparently loving husband and father. However, when he meets his colleague Hazel Buchanan (O’Reilly), he and she start an affair that begins will have disastrous consequences for them and their families.

“When the church and the community become aware of the affair, both Lesley Howell (Colin’s wife) and Trevor Buchanan (Hazel’s husband) are devastated. They are outlawed by friends and publicly humiliated in the church. It seems as if they are. ” to be censored by the church and congregation just like their fraudulent partners.

“They also have to go through a marriage counseling with the pastor that appears to be successful at first. But Colin and Hazel just can’t resist, and despite their promise to remain loyal to their spouses, they rekindle the matter – but now it is more secret than ever. “

The drama was written by BAFTA laureate Stuart Urban (An Ungentlemanly Act) and directed by Nick Murphy (Occupation, Prey). It was produced by Jonathan Curling (Holy Cross, The Government Inspector).

At the time of its first release, the drama received good reviews from The Telegraph: “Nothing makes your skin crawl as thoroughly as if evil operates under the guise of religious justice.” The four-part show was nominated by BAFTA in the “Best” drama miniseries category.

The secret begins tonight at 10:30 p.m. on TG4 – Tuesday, February 4th.

