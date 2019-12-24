advertisement

MELBOURNE – Australia’s opening batsman David Warner has been declared fit for the team’s second try against New Zealand starting on Thursday despite being hit in the hand as he slammed into the net on Monday.

Warner had to have medical examinations after being stabbed in the finger. He returned to training with his hand resting on his belt.

“I have no concern that he will dare to go,” Australia coach Justin Langer told reporters on Tuesday. “There was a slight inconvenience for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he was hitting balls again.

“We know how good he is playing at the moment, we know how many guys want to play rehearsal cricket and Boxing Day cricket … so he’ll be ready to go.”

Warner faced about 45 minutes of Tuesday’s blows, according to local media reports, though at times he appeared to be in pain and dropped his hand off the bat.

Langer added fast bowler James Pattinson would almost certainly make his first Test appearance in Australia in almost four years for injured Josh Hazlewood, who suffered a hamstring injury in his first 296-year trial victory in Perth .

“I’ve said all week, he (Pattinson) was the 12th man in the last game, we try to be as consistent as possible,” Langer said.

“We have a great depth of talent there, we have Michael Neser here, we have Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, so I think at this stage, Patto will probably get one of the knots.”

While the 29-year-old was likely to partner with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins for his first try in Australia since January 2016, Langer said they were still working through their last game picks.

Langer was opposed last week by picking five specialist players with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) field favoring bats in the previous two years, but said Tuesday that finalizing the starting eleven could be a match day decision.

“We will determine what our team’s lineup will be, whether we play … an extra player or not,” he said.

“We’ll see you in the wicker. The connection looks great in the moment two days out.” (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

