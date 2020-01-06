advertisement

Australia’s Shane Warne will auction his precious ‘baggy green’ cap to raise funds for fire relief efforts as fires erupt in the states of Victoria and New South Wales, the former excellent test said Monday.

Hundreds of fires have burned more than 6 million hectares (15 million hectares) of bushland, killing 24 people and about 500 million animals, and destroying over 1,000 homes in recent months.

Australian sports figures and some international tennis players who arrived on site for the Australian Open ahead of the tournament have raised funds in support of relief and recovery efforts for victims.

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help every day,” wrote Warne, who hails from Victoria, on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B69sWpwFR7H.

“This led me to auction off my beloved green cap (350) that I wore during my rehearsal career …

“I hope that my green can raise significant funds to help all those people in desperate need.”

Warne is the second most successful cricket test with 708 wickets in 145 tests – behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The Green Lantern is given to a rehearsal player as he makes his international debut, and cricketers usually wear the same cap throughout their careers. The late green of late Brad Bradman received a $ 425,000 ($ 295,077.50) in 2003.

($ 1 = US $ 1,4403) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

