JOHANNESBURG – Foot spinner Adil Rashid took the lead scorers of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma as England defeated South Africa by two wins in the third and final of the one-day international.

The world champions England won the victory and were selected on the field, limiting their army to 256 for seven in 50 overs, the lowest score on a day when players wore pink to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The side of the tournament looked composed in their pursuit, save for some late blows, as Joe Denly scored the ball with 66, reaching their 40-ball target to spare to claim part of the series after the second leg was left out of the rain.

The teams meet in a three-match series of Twenty20 International which begins on Wednesday in East London, and ends next Sunday in Pretoria.

South Africa struggled to build momentum in their time, with captain De Kock (69 off 81 balls) and David Miller (69 not out of 53 balls) leading their charge.

Rashid tried a punch for the top ranking when he blocked Bavuma (29) lbw and bent De Kock, removing the two glittering South African stars from their ODI opener in Cape Town.

Miller’s tremendous kick towards the end of the mess, in which he blew four sixes sixes, took the home side past 250 when it looked like it would fall short of that mark.

Jason Roy (21) and Jonny Bairstow (43) attacked England in 61 in 6.2 overs in response before both fell in succession.

When captain Eoin Morgan (9) was caught and bowled by sailor Beuran Hendricks (3-59) South Africa felt at play, but Joe Root (49) and Denly provided stability through the middle order to get their side inside eyes to victory.

The home team was given hope when England lost four wins to add 20 runs while Lungi Ngidi (3-63) recovered from a poor start to disrupt the visitors.

But Moeen Ali (17 of 16 balls) provided the steady hand for England to seal the victory. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond)

