MELBOURNE – Australia’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry has smashed a record number in a sparkling cricketing career and is now hoping to play one part in helping draw the biggest crowd at a women’s sporting event in the World Cup final. Next month’s T20.

The record has long been held since the 1999 Women’s World Cup final, which saw 90,185 packs at the Rose Bowl in California to see the United States defeat China.

However, T20 World Cup organizers hope that the final in the 100,000 capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground can shake it – especially if it features the host nation.

While the championship match promises to be a milestone for cricket, it can also prove to be a catchment for women’s sports in general, Perry said.

“The thought of having 90,000 people at MCG for a finale – obviously we’d love to be included in that finale – but more than anything it’s just an amazing and really fun opportunity to live it up,” Perry told Reuters in an interview in Melbourne on Thursday.

“(It would) be a massive push for women’s play, but more generally for women’s sport, both in Australia and globally.

“Whatever the teams play in that final, it’s going to be an absolutely amazing memory that will last a lifetime.”

The finale, to be held on International Women’s Day on March 8, captures a tournament that will be played in the same year and in the same welcoming nation as the Men’s T20 World Cup, but, apparently, lies only in the designation of her.

It follows Australia’s first independent tour of the Big Bash last October and November, which preceded the men’s T20 indoor competition.

“In terms of progress and development, having our own event window and owning them directly is absolutely brilliant,” said Perry, ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

“I think it makes it the main spectacle of course. It also underscores that women’s sport is a completely different product and you can enjoy them equally but also differently.”

CHAPTER I BENEFITS

Australia has increased its investment in women’s grills over the past decade and is reaping the benefits, winning four of the six T20 World Cups including the last in the West Indies in 2018.

Perry has featured in all those triumphs, and many more besides.

She became the youngest Australian to play international cricket when she debuted in a one-day match against New Zealand in 2007 before her 17th birthday.

A talented defender in football, she also became the first woman to represent the country at the World Cup in two sports when she played at the 2011 football show in Germany.

Probably the first global women’s cricket superstar, Perry will be a key attraction during the defending Australian T20 title starting on 21 February.

A huge media crush on photos on Thursday as Perry painted her signature on a mural promoting a wall-to-wall tour of Melbourne’s Hosier Lane, a CBD alley decorated with street art and popular with tourists.

Her face now shares space on the wall with an image of MCG and pop star Katy Perry, who is recorded to perform before and after the finale.

Having both Perry on the bill for the final would be a dealer’s dream but the cricketer said the hot favorites Australia were not going ahead.

“I don’t think you’re ever comfortable, no matter where you argue in favor,” she said, with the T20 World Cup trophy on display a few meters away.

“We obviously want to do well and be successful, but it takes a lot from now until the finals to get there.

“You do everything you can and that’s all you can ask, whatever happens.”

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

