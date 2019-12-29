advertisement

New Zealand have called out Will Somerville to replace speedy injured player Trent Boult for the third and final Test match against Australia in Sydney starting on Thursday, the Cricket Board (NZC) said on Monday.

Boult was excluded from the final try after breaking his right hand when he was hit with gloves as he faced a Mitchell Starc surrender in their 247 loss to Melbourne. He didn’t bump into the second inning.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the 35-year-old Somerville, who has played three Tests and captured 14 wickets, has been called in for another paceman as conditions on Sydney’s Gridline were favorable to rotate. .

“It’s no secret that the SCG field is one of the most spin-friendly in Australia,” Stead said in a statement. “Will offers something different from our other two winners in the squad with his right arm bent and height.

“The fact that he has played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career in New South Wales will be helpful as we prepare for this latest Test.”

Australia have already ended in a 2-0 victory in the three-match series after winning their first Test in Perth with 296 runs. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Ian Chadband)

