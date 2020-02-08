advertisement

WELLINGTON – A sick from Tim Southee and a fine debut from Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand to a tense 22-year victory over India in their second one-day match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday and collect the series with three games with one game to spare.

Southee was uncertain if he would play the game due to a gastroenteric blast that forced Mitchell Santner out and assistant coach Luke Ronchi to act as a substitute player, but it took 2-41 before leaving the field after his 10 executions.

India were sacked for 251 in 48.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (55) producing a superb rearguard attack as he came into the crease with his side in trouble at 96-5 and almost won the match in partnership with fast bowler Navdeep Saini. (45).

New Zealand had scored 273-8 in their starts with Ross Taylor following his century in the opening game at Hamilton with 73 not out.

Taylor combined with debutant Jamieson (25 not out) in an unbroken 76-run wicket partnership to give their team a respectable goal after they had missed a golden opportunity to score a total over 300 .

Martin Guptill’s 79-year-old finish when he attempted a quick single as he clashed with Taylor stopped New Zealand’s momentum and they were down from 157-2 to 30 over 197-8 at 42.

However, Taylor and Jamieson made sure that they had a target to defend and the archers lowered India to 96-5, with the visitors’ chances then resting with Shreyas Iyer and Jadeja as the last known cows.

Iyer, who averaged 51 in the Twenty20 series and scored his one-day daughter in the first game, however, was caught behind 52 to leave his team 129-6 in 28th.

Jadeja and Saini then scored 76 runs from 80 balls and appeared to have seized the moment before Jamieson bowled Saini in the 45th and Yuzvendra Chahal was knocked out for 10th in the 48th over.

Jadeja was then caught on the fence with nine balls left to complete the game.

The third game is at Mt. Maunganui on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Stephen Coates and David Evans)

