India equaled the series with a match after winning 36 runs in Friday’s second international match against Australia.

India was first bred to bat, reaching 340-6, with Shikhar Dhawan (96), Lokesh Rahul (80) and Captain Virat Kohli (78) half a century behind.

Australia was just before the five ball chase was over. Steve Smith led at 98 and Marnus Labuschagne at 46.

They shared 96 runs for the third wicket, but were past the 38th. The duo has become inseparable, as skipper Aaron Finch explained after the match.

“I thought how Smithy started today, though not to the end, and Marnus in his first goal in ODIs,” said Finch.

“They are definitely (long lost brothers). They love beating together, they spend every minute of the day together.

“I think the only time they don’t spend together is when they sleep.”

Mohammed Shami finished 3-77 while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja each took two gates.

The series decision maker is in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dhawan and Rohit Sharma shared an opening booth with 81 runs when India tried to recover from the rare defeat at 10 wickets on Tuesday.

media_cameraMohammed Shami celebrates the Indian leveling of the series.

Sharma was on the 42nd against Adam Zampa (3-50), which brought Kohli to a kink.

Dhawan and Kohli did 103 runs, easily turned the strike and scored a big score. India passed the 150th goal in the 25th when Dhawan scored his second half-century in a row with 60 balls. He was released by Kane Richardson.

Meanwhile, Kohli countered Zampa’s leg rotation with serenity, reaching half a century after 50 deliveries.

However, Zampa bowled Shreyas Iyer (7) and received Kohli’s award-winning wicket in ODI cricket for the fifth time. The Indian skipper was caught on the border with Ashton Agar, who helped Mitchell Starc in the relay.

Rahul took command of the Death Overs and smashed six fours and three sixes. He brought his half a century out of 38 balls to push India over 300 and earn the man of the game. He helped India make 89 runs in the last 10 overs.

“I have been given different roles and responsibilities every day and I enjoy it,” said Rahul.

“I got off to a good start today and the ball went well. Was also satisfied with the wicketkeeping duties. “

media_cameraIndias Kuldeep Yadav (center), Lokesh Rahul (second from left) and Captain Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Australian Steve Smith during the one-day international cricket match between India and Australia on January 17, 2020 in Rajkot (India) Photo / Ajit Solanki)

He wore the gloves instead of Rishabh Pant, who was excluded from the game due to a concussion. Australia’s chase David Warner (15) lost early thanks to a breathtaking one-handed jump from Manish Pandey.

Smith and Aaron Finch (33) rebuilt the innings. Although Finch was surprised by Ravindra Jadeja, Smith kept Australia up to date with demand.

He found a competent partner in Labuschagne, and Australia passed the 150th mark on the 25th. When Labuschagne tried to increase the hit rate, he fell into the depths of Jadeja.

Alex Carey added 18 of 17 balls, but Kuldeep Yadav scored a double strike on the 38th that changed the game.

First Carey was caught in the middle of the distance and Smith kept playing and lost two out of a hundred.

Australia’s lower middle order didn’t have enough firepower to strive for victory.

“We were only one wicket deeper than we would have liked at any point in the persecution,” said Finch.

Dhawan did not fire after he was hit in the ribs when he was hit. However, he is expected to be fit for the series finale in Bengaluru on Sunday.

