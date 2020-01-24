advertisement

Ben Stokes has apologized after swearing to a viewer in Friday’s fourth test against South Africa in England.

The English all-rounder was filmed with explosives when he responded to a comment from the crowd when he left the field shortly before the end after being released.

Rassie van der Dussen caught Stokes in the slip when England dropped to 157: 4 on the first day in Johannesburg.

On the way from the ground, cameras picked up Stokes and threw verbal barbs with a man in the crowd.

“Come on, tell me that off the floor, you have four eyes,” Stokes seemed to be saying, according to the television footage he’d taken when he left the field and started climbing the steps that led to the dressing room.

In a statement released after the game ended, Stokes said, “I would like to apologize for the language that I heard on the live broadcast today after I was released.

“When I left the play area, I was repeatedly abused by the crowd.

“I admit that my response was unprofessional and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially for the many young fans who watch the live broadcasts around the world.

“During the tests so far, the support from both fans (England and South Africa) has been excellent. An incident will not ruin such a competitive series that we want to win. “

The 28-year-old is now charged by the International Cricket Council with a Level 1 violation of “Using Audible Obscenity” and a potential penalty and failure point if the referee decides to indict him.

Ashley Giles, managing director of England Cricket, has added security after further abuse cases at the Wanderers Stadium.

“It is disappointing that a member of the public did everything possible to abuse Ben when he left the field. Ben is fully aware that he shouldn’t have reacted the way he did and apologizes for his actions, ”said Giles.

“In addition to this incident, our support staff were personally abused during and after the game of the day. We asked the venue to improve security and management for the rest of the game so that players and employees can perform their duties without provocation. “

media_camera unload the english.

Sky Sports cricket expert Mike Atherton said Stokes should have held his tongue and believes he will likely face referee Andy Pycroft.

“I will not tolerate abuse – either supporter versus player or player back (versus supporter),” said Atherton. “You have to hold your tongue.

“The players know the regulations. We cannot agree with them. It is an adult game and you hear bad language from time to time.

“However, the rule is that the referees will intervene if the players on the field hear bad language.”

media_cameraStokes was not happy.

Nasser Hussain, former captain of England, agreed and added: “In a comment box, you can be very cool and relaxed, but when you get out and someone abuses you from the sidelines, you sometimes lose the plot.”

“Everyone wants a piece by Ben Stokes, good and bad. You will have breakfast at the hotel and almost every England fan will go to Ben and say really nice things to him at the airports too – because of the year he has passed.

“Then you see the other side of it, the bad side, if he leaves, a South African fan will try and it’s part of the game. You just have to soak it up. But it is easy for us to say.

“He probably regrets it now. There is no mileage. You can’t win. You have to bite your tongue. “

