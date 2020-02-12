When it became known that cricket legend Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly were getting divorced, the rumor mill overnight that Clarke’s Bondi Beach sub-penthouse had sold was over water.

There was hope of over $ 8 million when the luxury pad with a view of the beach hit the market early last spring.

However, the apartment, bought 11 years ago for $ 6 million, is believed to have sold in the “low seven million”.

Although LJ Hooker Double Bay’s Bill Malouf and David Malouf were originally the exclusive agents, it has recently become an open listing with at least six agents involved.

Nobody would make an official statement, although it is known that buyer agent Simon Cohen and Barry Goldman of Sotheby’s concocted the “super cheap” deal at a nightly negotiation.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment on the Cadigal block, which is still for sale as part of an interest campaign with the Maloufs, has 200 m² of indoor space and double parking spaces. There is a view of the sand and the surf.

Clarke bought the apartment 11 years ago from his friend, the famous accountant Anthony Bell.

Clarke lived here briefly with former model Lara Bingle before he broke off her engagement in 2010.

She is now married to actor Sam Worthington.

Kyly Clarke is expected to continue to live in Vaucluse’s house, which they bought in 2014 for $ 8.5 million.