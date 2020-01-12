advertisement

Richa Ghosh is still excited. If most girls their age in February were preparing for their board exams, the 16-year-old girl from Siliguri would prepare for her first international cricket tour with the Indian women side for the T20 World Cup.

The teenager picked up the willow at the tender age of four after seeing her father play Manabendra Ghosh, now a part-time judge in Bengal. After a good show in the Challenger Trophy, she made it into the national team. “I never thought that it would go so quickly. It is hard to believe and the feeling has not yet arisen, ”said Richa PTI on the way back to Kolkata.

“My first role model was always my father, from whom I learned cricket. Then it was Sachin Tendulkar who will always be my role model. “

But when it comes to their skills, M. S. Dhoni is the role model. “I like the way he hits and tries Sixes. Whoever the bowler is, if you have the racket you can do anything. “

Supported by Jhulan

In the Bengal team, Richa was supported by Jhulan Goswami. She always exchanges notes with the Indian wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who incidentally comes from her hometown of Siliguri. “Jhulan di always supported me in the team, while Wriddhi always helped me there. He remains busy, but we speak in and out. I am very grateful to you and my coaches, the Cricket Association of Bengal, for supporting me. “

Her father discovered her seriousness for the game and enrolled her at the local Bagha Jatin Club. She was the only girl in the club at the time, but she played fearlessly and made rapid progress and was called to the Bengal Senior Camp in 2012-13. “Everything happened so quickly that it is difficult to achieve. We are all shocked, but it is pleasant,” said the awesome father.

“But we all always felt that she was different from others. When we all played cricket for fun, she was always serious when she had the racket with her, ”Ghosh said about Richa.

“Joy of a trainer”

The 16-year-old, known for her six-hit ability, is a complete package – she loves to open the eyelash, bowl quickly, and keep wickets. “She is a trainer’s delight, a God-given talent. But she is very young and we have to make sure that she has come a long way,” said Bengali coach Shib Shankar Paul.

Bengali trainer and wickekeeping trainer Rahul Deb said she easily crossed the borders and her field was first class. “She is a natural talent and ready to take on any role for the team, be it hitting, bowling, wicketkeeping, or her precise and powerful throws from deep down. In the future, she just has to train her fitness,” said Deb.

“An asset”

When news came that Richa was selected for her remarkable Challengers Trophy appearances, Richa was present at the ongoing Bengali camp in Mankundu, about 45 kilometers from here. The Bengali camp celebrated their selection with a cake cutting ceremony.

The Cricket Association of Bengali Secretary General Avishek Dalmiya also wished her success. “It is great news. She is really talented and has done very well in cricket at home. She is tough and one of the few female cricketers who can easily overcome the limits of a full-size cricket ground. Richa is one in every way a true all-rounder and an asset to any team as it can hit, throw and keep clubs depending on the team’s requirements. We are confident that it will stand out in global competition. We wish her all the best, “said Dalmiya.

