After their test surrender in Australia, the New Zealand media have criticized the black caps and have increased the self-confidence that trainer Gary Stead has to admit.

The kiwi that lick open wounds after 0-3 will leave toxic headlines from the country’s columnists.

Mark Reason described the performance of Kane Williamson’s men as “spineless,” targeting in particular the batsmen’s apparent unwillingness to sell their wicket dearly.

Chris Rattue of the New Zealand Herald said that some great careers were badly affected by an “embarrassing” series, one of the worst in the country’s history, as the three defeats were serious.

“Our largest test team? What a joke, ”wrote Rattue.

“A potential cricket Everest, at least in terms of the interest generated and perhaps even the result, has turned into an avalanche of bitter disappointment and embarrassment.

“They were a mess, and that means we will never see Williamson’s career in the same light again. Unfortunately, neither (Ross) Taylor. “

Cricket: Australia completed a 3-0 series against New Zealand after scoring a 279-run win at SCG.

New Zealand’s much criticized second place in the world has dropped to third place behind Australia and could go further south if they are India’s next host.

The six-week visit to India culminates in two tests and Stead hopes that his team will be able to uncover the mojo that has made black caps so difficult to beat on home soil in recent years.

“I think everyone on the team hurts and hurts a lot. We wanted to do better and Australia didn’t allow us to do that,” he told reporters.

“I think there is no doubt that the team has lost a bit of confidence. But we have to go back and regroup, get dressed a little, look in the mirror and ask ourselves how are we? Are you feeling better? “India is undoubtedly a strong team, and the challenge they bring will be great for us.

“We have to remember that we played some very, very good test series in New Zealand.”

