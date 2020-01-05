advertisement

Well, that quickly became uncomfortable.

Fox Cricket’s comment box was left laughing after an unfortunate accident of Mark Waugh’s tongue.

Kerry O’Keeffe dissected Marnus Labuschagne’s punching action and how his bat’s toe points to the sky in his back swing.

Junior is an unfortunate slip

“Just like a bang,” Waugh said before explaining how he was trying to relate to his tight wrists.

The mistake was repeated for Waugh during the big break on Sunday as he continued to explain.

“I don’t know, I got nervous halfway,” Waugh said before joking, “This is Skull’s fault.”

Moderator Mark Howard made some similar mistakes, such as colleague Brendon Julian, who mistakenly referred to the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy during a presentation as the “Sir Wank Worrell Trophy”.

