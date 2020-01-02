advertisement

New Zealand batsmen Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls missed a second day of training in a row, just one day after the third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The couple did no training at SCG on Thursday, both of them are still sick with flu-like symptoms, while Captain Williamson handed over the tasks of the pre-game press conference to Tom Latham, the NZ Herald reports.

The news will be of concern to black caps, who have very limited options in terms of available cover for the strikes.

Jeet Raval is the only batsman waiting in the starting blocks. Bowlers Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Will Somerville are the other squad options that haven’t played in Melbourne.

However, the kiwis have not yet taken cover, which may signal that the couple should be fine tomorrow.

The Australian captain Tim Paine had primarily expected Williamson.

“We’re not worried about that. We plan on him playing – if Kane Williamson misses a few days of practice, it won’t affect him too much,” said Paine.

“I think a player of his quality knows what he’s doing, he knows how to prepare and how to get up for the big games.

“We’re getting ready for the best Kane Williamson, and if he’s not there, we’ve seen the last game where a guy like Tom Blundell can come over and bring it straight to us.

“They have some very good players, we’re not sure which XI they are dealing with, but we looked closely at who they have here, so we’re prepared for everyone.”

media_cameraKane Williamson (right) was struck by an illness.

AUSSIES ON TRACK TO KEEP THE WINNING FORMULA

Australia tends to name an unchanged XI for the third test against New Zealand at the SCG, but will wait with a call for a last minute exam.

Mitchell Swepson, the uncovered leg spinner, was drafted into the test roster.

Tim Paine says Australia doesn’t have to make a decision yet, “we will prefer to keep winning combinations with Marnus (Labuschagne) as the second spin option.”

“We’ll have another look tomorrow morning,” Paine told reporters at his pre-test press conference.

“It is likely that we will continue unchanged, but it is still possible that we will look for another spinner tomorrow morning when we see the wicket.”

Paine wouldn’t reveal whether Swepson’s potential stake would come at the expense of a quick bowler or a batsman.

“We have a few people in and around our squad who offer some flexibility,” said the skipper.

Paine suggested that Leggie Labuschagne’s part-time, which had a dominant summer with the racket, was ready and able to play the ball when needed in Sydney.

media_cameraMitchell Swepson is still a weak chance to make its test debut.

With NZ Herald and AAP

