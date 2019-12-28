advertisement

Tell us again, brother, who decided that this rabble was the second best team in test cricket?

We gave them the benefit of the doubt in Perth. It was damn hot. They’ve had a tough streak against England at home (they’ve also outdone them). They were nice people and it was just before Christmas.

But that was the test that the kiwis had to deliver – and they showed the entire constitution of a lemonade sandwich.

The next matchesKane Williamson is not a lucky man.Source: Getty Images

The 180,000 fans who flocked through the MCG’s hubs in the first three days of this test – including many kiwis – deserved more than the club cricket served by the black caps.

Let’s start with their attack. Wagner is brave and gets ahead, but neither he nor Trent Boult have exceeded the 140 km / h mark in the MCG. In fact, they couldn’t reach 140 in the passenger seat of a McLaren.

In contrast, Pat Cummins did not dive below 140 and maintained his astonishing accuracy.

Wagner can give up and has troubled Steve Smith in three consecutive innings in this series, but the lack of a serious tempo launcher proved a breeze for the Australians. You can swing the ball as you like, but if you don’t give Smith, Labuschagne, Warner and Head anything to fear, they’ll adapt and kick you out of the competition.

Tim Southee, more adamant than his bowling. Source: Getty Images

And the kiwi spinner?

Let’s just say, Twitter called Mitchell Santner “Santner Claus” on the evening of Christmas Day two. He gave many runs to the Australians and asked nothing for them.

Santner was so harmless that Captain Kane Williamson tossed the ball to a guy who had never shot a single test-level delivery on the second day after lunch. To call Tom Blundell a trundler would be an insult to all trundlers.

Mitchell Santner’s most memorable contribution to this series was to knock the referee over. Source: Getty Images

It was similar in Perth. Southee and Wagner played a great bowling game in the last hour of the third day at Optus Stadium, but the game was never really doubtful. The Aussies stabilized and drove to victory in four days.

When the bowlers were mediocre, the batsmen were depressingly unable.

We were told that Kane Williamson was just a shandy behind Steven Smith and Virat Kohli, and his recent form at home suggested this. But if he was that good, why should he win the litter and bowl in Melbourne?

It was a lonely dead end for the tourists.Source: Getty Images

In Perth, Williamson went for 34 and 14. In the crucial final session of day 2 at the MCG, he stalled again and smoothed one out to Tim Paine for 9.

Before yesterday’s game, Williamson was seen gathering the troops in a tight circle. It’s hard to be an inspiring leader if you threw your wicket away in a number 11 way, not the third-place batsman in the world.

Ross Taylor, the only real safety net if the captain fails, did better in Perth at 80 and 22.

But when his team needed him to hit all day to save the series, Taylor was surprised by the attempt to drive Pat Cummins into a catastrophic third day for the kiwis at the MCG in just 14 minutes.

Now we’re going to Sydney to find another dead rubber on Australia’s most sacred cricket ground. The kiwis didn’t look in the top 5 in this series, let alone in second place. You have to find a couple of devices to avoid falling out of favor because, frankly, they were closed,

