Shane Warne had an interesting story with the Baggy Green, but the legendary Legspinner still says that it means “everything for him” after hitting more than $ 1 million in an auction.

The famous cap of the Australian cricket legend was sold on Friday for an exceptional $ 1,007,500 to raise money to relieve the bushfire.

Warne preferred to wear a white floppy hat out in the field during his famous 145 test career.

He even once refused to put the Baggy Green on Wimbledon when Steve Waugh insisted that all players wear it to a match in the ashes of 2001.

“I looked at Mark Waugh and he said,” I don’t wear it “and I said,” I don’t wear it either, “Warne said in 2018 about the incident.

But Australia’s leading test wicket taker says it isn’t worn as often as some players shouldn’t interpret it as not loving.

“I appreciate the Baggy Green and love what it stands for,” said Warne. “I wasn’t a big carrier of the Baggy Green … but that doesn’t mean that it didn’t mean everything to me.

“Playing for Australia was incredible. I carried it around in my pocket for 17 or 18 years.

“I thought the gesture I used to bring her up there meant so much to me (how much it touched us all).” The buyer, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, announced it would take Warnes Baggy Green on a national tour to raise extra money for devastated communities.

After a tour of the country, the cap becomes a permanent exhibition at the Bradman Museum in Bowral, NSW.

“It (the sale) exceeded my expectations,” said Warne.

“It made me proud and satisfied, but I didn’t – I tried to raise as much money as possible.

“It was really touching and I thank everyone for their support.”

Originally released when he just handed it over – but Shane Warne will always love his sack-like green

