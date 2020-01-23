advertisement

A lipped park cricket player got his jaw out at the weekend after saying goodbye to the Victoria Mornington Peninsula Cricket Association.

Now Jayden Regan of Hastings has caught the attention of international journalists and described his exuberant tobogganing as the “quintessential Australian cricket history”.

Regan caught Dromana batsman Jeff Bluhm for 99 on Saturday before sliding him so hard that his jaw slipped, Frankston standard leader reported.

“We were a little excited and started to go on like you did. Then I thought,” No, I’ll give it a little more. “

He said he said the words “yes” and “finally” when he suffered the injury. Then he drove his jaw open to Rosebud Hospital.

“When I got to the hospital, I screamed there. They took me straight in and the doctor had to put his thumbs in my mouth and hit him again, ”he said.

“The pain went away immediately.”

The story caught the eye of traveling British tennis journalists Simon Briggs and Mike Dickson, who shared the story on social media.

“Perhaps the quintessential Australian cricket history,” Briggs wrote as Dickson added, “Peak.”

Regan said he left the hospital after his jaw was repositioned and laughed with Bluhm.

