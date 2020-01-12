advertisement

Kane Richardson has no idea what prompted Marcus Stoinis to target a homophobic slur at him, but says he has never seen his former teammate so angry before.

Stoinis was fined $ 7,500 for abusing Richardson in the Melbourne BBL derby last week, but he has controversially avoided banning the incident.

The all-rounder of the Melbourne Stars immediately apologized to the Renegades and set about cleaning the air again the next morning via WhatsApp.

But Richardson said there was nothing out of the ordinary in the joke between the two before the tie, and the duo are known to have a continuing field rivalry.

“It was a harmless cricket chat,” said Richardson from the Australian camp in Mumbai.

“For some reason, he reacted like he did. You’d have to ask him why – it was really atypical.

“He looked angrier than I’ve ever seen him. I am not sure what he thought. You have to learn that something like this doesn’t happen again. “

Richardson and Stoinis played together at the one-day World Cup last year before the latter was canceled for the three-day ODI series in India this week.

Richardson said he was not overly offended and there was no argument between the two.

Cricket: Peter Handscomb quickly rejected the notion that both Marcus Stoinis and James Pattinson’s homophobic remarks during the Big Bash and Sheffield Shield games were part of a wider Victorian mentality.

However, he considered it important that Stoinis publicly apologized for it.

“(We had) a little WhatsApp the next morning, but not much about it,” said Richardson.

“He noticed that he made a mistake. I could only tell by his body language during the rest of his innings that night that he knew he had made a mistake.

“To be honest, I didn’t need an excuse for myself – he didn’t offend me. It’s more what he said that offends so many people.

“It was rather his actions and everyone’s future actions to make sure that nothing like that happened again.”

Originally published as Richardson, who was surprised by Stoini’s homophobic “out of character” sheet

