Matthew Renshaw scored his first test century during the 2017 New Year test and a future star of Australian cricket was discovered.

The 20-year-old with the baby face had finally secured his place next to David Warner, and the Australian public was firmly convinced that they had found their next Langer-Hayden partnership.

Less than eleven months later, he was dropped for Cameron Bancroft, and the tragic fall of Renshaw continued on Wednesday when the Queensland opening batsman was persuaded by Bulls employees to take a break from cricket.

Despite an impressive big bash season with the bat, in which he scored 348 runs with a hit rate of 129.85, Renshaw was not selected for Queensland’s first Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at Gabba in 2020.

Just over a year ago, Renshaw was called up to the Australian test group in a two-test series to compete against Sri Lanka. However, he was removed from the squad after the first game in Brisbane and has not been selected since.

media_cameraMatt Renshaw celebrates its first test century in January 2017.

Renshaw’s poor form in the longest format of the game started in October 2018. He was expected to appear in Australia’s first friendly against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, but a blow to the head during a warm-up game left the door open for Marnu’s Labagne campaign debut give.

Since then, Renshaw has averaged 21.33 in the Sheffield Shield, scoring only 50 goals twice in 14 games. His last century in first grade was in Cape Town before the ball scandal.

Renshaw should compete against the English Lions in Hobart on the Cricket Australia XI team this weekend, but will not get a blow – at least for the next fortnight – on the advice of Bulls performance manager Bennett King.

The Queensland official says Renshaw should “refresh” himself, and taking a break from sport would be beneficial for the 23-year-old.

“As part of our usual player performance review process, our coaching and support staff spent time with Matthew this week and all decided that he would benefit from some time off the cricket,” said King.

“We are confident that Matthew will benefit from a game break to refresh, and we look forward to working with him as soon as he is ready to continue the game.”

media_cameraMatthew Renshaw celebrated a successful big bash in the 2019/20 season and once wore the golden cap for most runs of the tournament.

Renshaw played 11 tests for Australia, scoring an average of 33.47 with the bat. A combination of premature injuries and slumps in shape saw him further away from a recall.

Ironically, the player Renshaw replaced in 2016 – Joe Burns, Queensland’s team-mate – regained his place and opened the game with Warner on the Australian test team.

Queensland’s Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania begins in Brisbane on Friday.

