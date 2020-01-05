advertisement

Canterbury King’s batsman Leo Carter met an Anton Devcich six times in a row and led his team on a massive Super Smash chase at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

The Kings took 220 to win and chased the target with an over to bring Carter to a remarkable 70 of only 29 balls, including seven sixes. Six of them came via bowling on the 16th from the former Black Caps spinner, who completed 36 runs.

It’s the first time a kiwi has hit six sixes in an over, and it’s only the seventh time in history that Carter’s actions have led to the most successful Twenty20 persecution in New Zealand history.

It was certainly the most unlikely batsman to accomplish this feat. Carter came in with a high score of 35, an average of 13 and a grim hit rate of 105.

Before the end, he struggled with only 11 of 12 balls before hitting 59 of his next 17 deliveries.

“Basically, I just stepped over and swung as hard as I could,” said a stunned Carter to Sky.

“I’m not sure I got a lot from the middle, but the line is pretty short, so they just overworked. I was pretty grateful for that.”

“We needed a big end at that time – I was lucky enough to get a few over there.”

media_cameraLeo Carter has played 25 top-class games, scoring 1244 runs, including a century.

Canterbury’s first player Chad Bowes scored 57 of 31 balls, while Cole McConchie scored 49 of 25 balls as part of a 121-minute partnership with Carter. Canterbury needed 64 out of 30 balls to win before Carter’s feats, and only 28 24 after the incredible over.

Northern Districts had previously made 219/7 of their 20 overs, with Black Cap Tim Seifert scoring 74 out of 36 balls.

Seifert put 139 for the second wicket with captain Dean Brownlie, who won 55, and his knock included 29 after an overturn by Canterbury spinner Blake Coburn.

It seemed to be the game’s impressive performance – until Carter made history.

