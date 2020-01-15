advertisement

Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy are Australia’s biggest winners at the 2019 ICC Awards.

After a phenomenal twelve months, Cummins was named the longest test cricket of the year, claiming 59 gates at 8:13 p.m. The 26-year-old was the highest wicket taker in the Ashes series and took first place in the ICC test ranking in 2019.

Cummins is the fifth Australian to receive the demanding award, along with Steve Smith (2015, 2017), Mitchell Johnson (2014), Michael Clarke (2013) and Ricky Ponting (2006).

advertisement

Five Australians were chosen in the men’s test team of the year, which is full of Australian bowlers.

Check out LIVE coverage of the best international and national cricket on KAYO with FOX CRICKET’s unrivaled commentary offering. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

Although Paceman Mitchell Starc was left out of four Ashes test games, he was named XI along with his teammates Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Smith and Cummins.

The incredible rise of Labuschagne in 2019 continued on Wednesday and was awarded the Men’s Emerging Cricketer Award.

After Labuschagne replaced Smith during the second ash test at Lord as a replacement for concussion, he dominated the test arena and scored 1249 runs at 83.26. He was the best run scorer in test cricket last year and currently occupies 3rd place in the ICC ranking.

Former Australians who received the award include Josh Hazlewood (2015), Peter Siddle (2009) and Shaun Tait (2007).

Only one Australian has won the Men of the Year ODI team, and there are no surprises as to who that was.

Starc was the first cricketer to win the most gates in two consecutive World Cups, and repeated his 2015 exploits. The left winger set the record in 2007 with 27 scalpels that Glenn McGrath set in 2007.

Starc ended 2019 with a one-day bowling average of 18.59 and still has the best hit rate in ODI history.

ICC ODI Team of the Year:

Rohit Sharma

Shai Hope

Virat Kohli (captain)

Babar Azam

Kane Williamson

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler (wicket keeper)

Mitchell Starc

Trent Boult

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav # cricket

– Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion), January 15, 2020

Ashes and World Cup hero Ben Stokes won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the Men’s Cricket Player of the Year after an unforgettable home summer.

Stokes was England’s best run scorer in his famous World Cup final win over New Zealand in July. His classy 89 led the hosts to an exciting super over.

Less than two months later, the 28-year-old completed one of the largest test innings in this century. His 135-year-old, who did not leave Headingley, secured an inscrutable victory with a wicket.

The previous English cricketer who won the prestigious trophy was Jonathan Trott in 2011.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the Spirit of Cricket Awards for his classy gesture during his World Cup game against Australia.

While the Indian fans exploited the returning Australian duo David Warner and Smith, Kohli waved to get the fans’ attention. He pointed to Smith and clapped his hands, suggesting that his entire legion of supporters should applaud and not exhaust the Australian superstar.

Kohli also went to Smith and shook his hand.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Prize for woman of the year cricket player and ODI player of the year.

Perry dominated Ashes 2019, a series in which she pillaged a century during the one-off friendly game and set a record 7/22 in Canterbury.

The 29-year-old took 21 ODI doors in 2019 with an impeccable average of 13.52. It also smashed 441 runs in the calendar year with a stroke average of 73.50.

Perry is one of Wisdens five cricket players of the decade and is slowly becoming one of the best all-rounders who have ever played the game.

Australian wicket keeper Alyssa Healy was named the T20 cricketer of the women of the year for the second time in a row after a record-breaking twelve months.

Healys 148 against Sri Lanka in the North Sydney Oval is the highest WT20I value in history. It only took 46 deliveries to triple numbers in an inning with 26 borders.

The 29-year-old scored an average of 53.14 in nine T20I innings with a fierce hit rate of 173.01 last year. Healy was also the best runscorer in ODI cricket in 2019 with 669 runs at 60.81.

Presentation of the ICC women’s cricket player T20I of the year 2019 – Alyssa Healy 🙌

She broke the record for the highest score in women’s T20Is with 148 * against Sri Lanka this year this # ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/ObiIfcog31

– ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2019

In addition to a group of Australian teammates, Perry and Healy were represented in both the ODI and T20 women’s teams of the year.

Australian captain Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt were also named in the ODI XI, with Lanning and Schutt also represented in the T20I.

COMPLETE LIST OF ICC WINNERS

Men’s cricketer of the year: Ben Stokes (ENG)

Men’s Cricket Player of the Year Test: Pat Cummins (AUS)

ODI player of the year for men: Rohit Sharma (IND)

Aspiring men of the year player: Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Associate Player of the Year: Kyle Coetzer (SCO)

Referee of the year: Richard Illingworth

Spirit of Cricket Award: Virat Kohli

Women’s cricketer of the year: Ellyse Perry (AUS)

ODI player of the women of the year: Ellyse Perry (AUS)

T20I player of the women of the year: Alyssa Healy (AUS)

Aspiring female player of the year: Chanida Sutthiruang (THA)

Men’s test team of the year: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon

ODI men’s team of the year: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav

ODI women’s team of the year: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Tamsin Beaumont, Meg Lanning, Stafanie Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav

Women’s T20I team of the year: Alyssa Healy, Danielle Wyatt, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Lizelle Lee, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar, Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Radha Yadav

Originally released as Cummins, Labuschagne was honored at the ICC Awards

advertisement