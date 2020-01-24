advertisement

Tasmania played its first T20 game in January 2006 during the first big bash competition, when the competition was not yet running in the city.

Twenty-over cricket was still perceived as an experiment. The first Indian Premier League was two years away and Australia had only played two international T20 games.

James Hopes, Xavier Doherty and Ben Hilfenhaus, along with a young batsman named George Bailey, were among the rivals in this rainy game in Brisbane.

Since then, Bailey has been an integral part of the Tasmanian force in all three formats. The 37-year-old played 78 BBL games and had 1660 runs with an average of 33.20.

Only the T20 superstar D’Arcy Short scored more runs than the former Australian captain for Tasmania.

media_cameraGeorge Bailey crossed five boundaries in the first nine balls he was confronted with on Friday.

On Friday evening, Bailey played his last professional cricket match in Hobart, a T20 match against the Sydney Thunder. A few weeks later, he retired and entered the Blundstone Arena in front of his home fans for a final blow.

And he didn’t disappoint.

Bailey scored 29 out of ten balls and led the hosts to an impressive 6/185 result.

His rapid fire innings contained five borders, including two mammoth sixes.

29 out of 10 balls. Thank you very much, George Bailey. # BBL09

– Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 24, 2020

George Bailey is enjoying an uproar with the bat – just like the hurricanes in these inns, he could still have a home game … # bbl09

– Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 24, 2020

Dismissed in the innings finale, Hobart fans got up and applauded the veteran as he stomped off the field after getting his fans one last memorable appearance.

“It has been a long, successful career. It was short but entertaining from George Bailey,” commentator Alistair Nicholson said.

The Hobart fans, however, could only muster an unfortunate attendance of 8468 for Bailey’s last match, which was particularly disappointing for a Friday night. It was the lowest attendance for a BBL game in a big city this season.

Although their hopes for the final are still there, supporters of Hurricanes have apparently lost interest in the tournament after half-time.

Another low-rush number for the hurricanes. 8468 came to see George Bailey’s last match in his home state. Again disappointing @TheMercurySport

– Adam Smith (@ajsmiddy), January 24, 2020

Regardless, there is a lot to celebrate for the 37-year-old when Bailey’s career as a decorated cricket player draws to a close.

He won a cricket World Cup winner in 2015, was part of the Australian 5-0 ash whitewash in 2013/14, was named Australian ODI men’s cricket player of the year in 2014 and won his country with 30 victories.

After completing the Big Bash next month, Bailey begins the next chapter in his career – as Australia’s third national selector.

With a smart cricket mind and a likeable personality, he will be an excellent choice for the highly questioned role.

HURRICANES TOPPLE HAPLESS THUNDER

D’Arcy Short played the leading role in his BBL return when the Hurricanes clinched a convincing win in 57 runs.

After a few weeks on tour with the Australian ODI team in India, Short had the best 5/21 career at Bellerive Oval when the Thunder failed to hit the 186 goal.

Thunder breaker Alex Hales (63 of 42 balls) had the visitors on the right track halfway through the chase until Short’s spin in the 13th led to two decisive shots.

Shortly thereafter, Hales took a lead and caught Chris Morris LBW a few balls later for a single to turn the match in favor of the host.

media_cameraD’Arcy Short won its first five-wicket train in professional cricket on Friday.

The Thunder came in fifth and had an important win in their penultimate regular season game. After that, The Thunder lost at 8/28 and lost at 128.

The hurricanes have jumped ahead of the thunder on the ladder, but must prevail against the Adelaide Strikers on Australia Day and rely on other results to reach the final. “Hopefully things get in our way. If they don’t, we haven’t played cricket well enough to earn fifth place, ”said skipper Matthew Wade.

“(But) with a couple of guys we have to challenge a team.”

Despite his heroic deeds with the ball, Short was bowled over by Arjun Nair for a second ball after the hurricanes decided to hit first.

“If he fails with the racket, he usually contributes with the ball. We are happy to have him again, “said Wade.

“He is a top-notch bowler in T20 cricket.”

Youngster Mac Wright Top achieved 64 out of 45 deliveries in its second half century in as many innings.

The 22-year-old shared a 97-run stand with Wade (56 out of 34) to form the backbone of the hurricanes innings.

Daniel Sams (4/32 of four overs) was the choice of the thunder attack. and keeps his golden cap for the most wicket in the tournament.

– with AAP

Originally published as an emotional farewell to the former Australian skipper

