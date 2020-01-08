advertisement

The test series itself may have been a brutal one-sided affair, but that didn’t stop the Australian and New Zealand players from getting together for a beer after the last game in Sydney and provided another picture of “changing” Australia.

A lot has been done about Australia’s “new” culture of hard but fair gaming, with the aim of regaining the trust of the Australian public in Cape Town.

From the dressing room to the field, Australia has found something that works. The profit margins across New Zealand – 296 runs, 247 runs and 279 runs – underscore the gap between the two sides.

Although the black caps had used short bowling tactics for much of the series, mostly from the tireless Neil Wagner, the drinks after the game ended the tensions in the series.

media_cameraAustralia won the Trans Tasman Trophy after three wins in a row.

The nature of the black caps’ heavy defeats has been described in the kiwi media as “residue-free,” although the team’s reputation as “nice boys” of the world cricket has remained true and reflected in the images of the away team that shared the time with the team, strengthened Australian players after the Sydney match.

Some Australian and New Zealand players can be seen in the dressing rooms, with Matthew Wade as the focus.

Several players on both sides already have relationships, such as Indian Premier League teammates Kane Williamson and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Post-game drinks between pages are nothing new, especially at all cricket levels.

The fiercely contested Ashes series in England ended in the winter when the two teams met after the final at The Oval.

The series ended in a historic tie at 2-2, but every game had moments full of drama, intrigue, and emotion.

Leave the difficult five-game series behind, in which the members of both sides came together after the publication of ECB Head of Communications Danny Reuben on social media: “That’s what it’s about. The cut and butt of Ashes cricket. Let’s just have a beer and remember. Why cricket is the best! “

