New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell was given the opportunity to open the bet for his country after his teammate Jeet Raval failed to convince 1-1 in the first test against Australia.

Blundell has never opened a top class cricket bet and has only played two friendly matches before.

The crowd got up in Melbourne on Sunday when the 29-year-old reached a historic century and was the first New Zealander to pass the MCG milestone.

Blundell fought with conviction during the 321-minute epic, demonstrating his resilience and skill that went far beyond that of a player with just three test caps.

He is now New Zealand’s top scorer and the only centurion in the series.

media_cameraTom Blundell was the only New Zealand batsman to fight in the second innings.

There was a hidden meaning behind the innings of the Blundell, however, as evidenced by the multicolored handle wrapped around its racket.

Blundell sponsored a fundraiser for a young girl named Hollie who has a rare aggressive cancer called neuroblastoma. She was diagnosed in July 2018 at the age of five.

With the help of Kookaburra, Hollie designed the pink and blue handle, which is available on the New Zealand website Players Cricket.

Profits from the sale of the cricket bat handle are paid directly to Hollie’s family and support their trip as the six-year-old undergoes several cycles of chemotherapy.

Teammates Neil Wagner and Tim Southee also used the grip at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The Players Cricket website has been sold out since Blundell’s unforgettable innings on Sunday.

media_cameraThe six-year-old Hollie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2018 at the age of five.

Hollie’s parents, Joanna and John, listened to a commentary on Blundell’s innings on the radio in Feilding, New Zealand.

“When (Blundell) turned 50, we were sent a photo of him holding up the racket, and then hearing that he got 100 was exciting. We played the sound for Hollie on the radio and it was exciting for her, ”Joanna told the NZ Herald.

“Many people across the country have also chosen to do this. It was very humiliating. “

So far, over $ 31,200 has been raised for Hollie and her family.

Former NSW tweaker selected for SYDNEY test

Will Somerville’s career as a cricketer recovered when he played in New South Wales. Now the circle is complete and the black caps are calling for the third and final test against Australia.

The Black Caps have strengthened their spinning stock for the Sydney test and signed off-spinner Somerville to replace Trent Boult.

Boult heads home after suffering a fracture on his right hand that will bother him for four weeks. With Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson providing bowling depth, the black caps selectors chose Somerville, who could potentially jump right into Start XI after Mitchell Santner fights in Australia.

media_cameraWill Sommerville celebrates the Aston Agar wicket during the Sheffield Shield in 2016.

Santner is after two tests in the three-game series with an expensive saving rate of 3.62 on average at 250 points on the ball.

Somerville could be a win on an SCG course that is predicted to offer the most twist on the Australian tour.

Australia hired Mitchell Swepson to create another spinning option for the New Year test. While leg spinner Todd Astle is waiting for the black caps, Somerville’s superior accuracy and bounce could make a big difference.

The Black Caps are unlikely to compete against two spinners, and although Astle overtakes Somerville with the racket, Somerville’s variations could serve as an excuse to get him into the starting XI in front of the two current spinners.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said the Somerville recording was a nod to the expected conditions in Sydney.

“It’s no secret that the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia,” said Stead.

“Will offers something different than our other two spinners in the squad, with his right arm that doesn’t rotate and his size.

The 35-year-old beat Ajaz Patel for the call, with Patel already given a chance outside the subcontinent. Though asked to bowl under adverse conditions in New Zealand and was economical, Patel bowled 43 wicketless overs.

media_cameraMitch Santner fought for an influence in this series and won a wicket in two games.

Somerville have previously played three friendly matches for New Zealand, scoring 14 goals with a commendable average of 25.14. He made her Sheffield Shield debut for New South Wales in the 2013/14 season and represented the Sydney Sixers during the BBL in 2016.

Somerville will play for Wellington for Auckland at Twenty20 on Monday, before joining the team in Sydney on Tuesday.

– with NZ Herald

Originally published as a hidden meaning behind Kiwi’s celebration

