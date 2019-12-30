advertisement

Cricket legend Shane Warne suspected that Tim Paine’s place on the test team was under pressure on Friday, despite Australia’s fourth consecutive win this week.

On the second day of the Boxing Day Test, Warne praised South Australian wicket keeper Alex Carey as the player who breathes Paines neck down.

It comes after an outbreaking Carey World Cup campaign that appears to be ready for replacement when the test skipper decides to step aside.

“(Paine) will get a little pressure from someone like Alex Carey who runs a lot and talks a little,” Warne said of Fox Cricket.

“It’s an interesting debate about the Alex Carey package versus the Tim Paine package.

“When Carey runs and Paine doesn’t run, 30s or 40s are fine, but if he does 15s and 20s … I’m just saying that he feels a bit of pressure because Alex Carey makes hundreds and he doesn’t.” t score is running. “

Paine was criticized for his poor performance with the racket during the ashes – he scored 180 runs at 8:00 p.m. and passed fifty only once in ten innings.

The Australian skipper has lifted his bat twice in half a century in his last 16 friendly matches.

However, Paine’s true value becomes clear when you compare his numbers with previous players.

While the 35-year-old has fluctuated with an average of 24.07 shots in the past 12 months (he had averaged 35 or more on the Australian side in the other three seasons), he is still the third best wicket keeper in Australia’s pasture hand, his average is only lower than Adam Gilchrist and Brad Haddin.

The Australian test team was blessed to have one of the greats on putting on their gloves, and fans rightly expect Paine to emulate Gilchrist’s exploits every time he goes to the fold.

HIGHEST FIGHT AVERAGE FOR AUSTRALIAN TEST WICKETKEEPERS

Adam Gilchrist – 47.61

Brad Haddin – 32.99

Tim Paine – 31.58

Wayne Phillips – 29.12

Matthew Wade – 28.58

Ian Healy – 27.40

Paines 79 on the second day of the Boxing Day Test was the inning of a daring wicketkeepers – an entertaining and classy punch from a solid No. 7 that slowly distracts the game from the competition with every emphatic pull-shot.

Just 14 months ago, we witnessed how Paine had a decisive impact on his career – after the ball scandal, Australia’s new captain had 220 minutes to secure a famous draw in Dubai.

Paine is also an excellent wicket keeper, undoubtedly the safest glove maker in the country at the moment.

His classic attempt to eliminate Henry Nicholls in the second inning in Melbourne has proven his worth behind the stumps.

In fact, after 30 test games, no wicket keeper in history has asked for more catches than the Australian skipper.

Yes, not good enough, what?

Paine had more chances with gloves at the beginning of his career than his predecessors Gilchrist and Haddin.

The Tasmanian is also in third place for most test releases per innings by a wicket keeper.

Most test layoffs from a WICKETKEEPER PRO INNINGS

Rishabh Pant (IND) – 2,409 (51 layoffs)

Quinton de Kock (RSA) – 2,367 (176 layoffs)

Tim Paine (AUS) – 2,362 (131 layoffs)

AB de Villiers (RSA) – 2,355 (101 layoffs)

Courtney Browne (WI) – 2,250 (79 layoffs)

At least 50 career catches

Paine also claimed most test layoffs for a 2019 wicket keeper at 58, miles ahead of the second best Quinton de Kock at 34.

It could be argued that the quality of Australia’s current bowling attack should be thanked for the fishing opportunity – despite the fact that there are few sinking Paine catches.

Paine pulled Australian cricket through one of his darkest periods and has since kept the ashes in England for the first time in 18 years, leading the test team to six home wins in a row.

Alex Carey is waiting patiently for his chance at Test Cricket and this chance will come for the South Australian.

However, Paine has the right to decide when to step down and hand over the baton.

Originally published as Warne’s unjustified criticism of Paine

